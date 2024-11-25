Saanich-born campaign urges swift implementation of pharmacare plan

The group advocates that the burden of prescription contraception shouldn’t solely affect women

A B.C. campaign has launched a national letter-writing initiative calling on the federal government to expedite the implementation of a national pharmacare plan.

The AccessBC Campaign started on Nov. 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, following the passage of Bill C-64, legislation that aims to provide free prescription contraception and diabetes medication for all Canadians.

For the program to take effect, provinces must formalize agreements with Ottawa, but delays could jeopardize its rollout.

According to a report published earlier this month, the federal government had yet to contact many provinces and territories about implementing the plan despite Bill C-64 receiving royal assent over a month ago.

“The federal Conservatives have vowed to scrap the national pharmacare plan if elected, risking the health and well-being of millions,” said Teale Phelps Bondaroff, AccessBC Campaign chair. “With a federal election looming, it’s crucial that formal agreements are reached with as many provinces as possible to safeguard this progress.”

Devon Black, AccessBC co-founder, noted the importance of timely action.

“As the only high-income country with universal health care that lacks universal prescription drug coverage, this plan is a significant step forward,” Black said. “Every delay leaves Canadians struggling to access life-saving medications.”

The financial burden of prescription contraception remains significant, disproportionately affecting women and people who can become pregnant. Costs range from $240 annually for oral contraceptives to $500 for a hormonal IUD. Beyond preventing unplanned pregnancies, these medications are used for managing chronic gynecological conditions and providing gender-affirming care.

British Columbia became the first province to offer free prescription contraception in April 2023, with over 250,000 residents accessing the program within its first 15 months.

While B.C. signed a memorandum of understanding regarding pharmacare with the federal government, a formal agreement has yet to be finalized. AccessBC’s campaign urges Parliament to prioritize negotiations with provinces and territories to avoid further delays and ensure the program’s success.