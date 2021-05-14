Saanich Commonwealth Place closed due to power outage, outdoor classes still running

Commonwealth Place recreation centre was shut down before 8 a.m. on Friday following a power outage. (Saanich Parks, Recreation and Community Services/Twitter)

A power outage resulted in the cancellation of all indoor classes at Saanich Commonwealth Place on Friday.

At 7:45 a.m. on May 14, the district reported that the recreation centre at 4636 Elk Lake Dr. had lost power and that staff were hoping to have the issue resolved quickly. At the time, indoor classes were stopped.

An hour later, the district announced the facility would be closed for the remainder of the day due to the outage. All indoor classes, as well as pool and weight room programs, were canceled for Friday with outdoor classes going ahead as scheduled.

UPDATE! Saanich Commonwealth Place will be CLOSED for the day due to a power outage. All pool, weight room, and indoor classes are currently not running. OUTDOOR CLASSES ARE STILL RUNNING. Stay tuned for more updates. #saanich #yyj pic.twitter.com/2dFtvXNQtJ — Saanich Parks, Recreation & Community Services (@SaanichParksRec) May 14, 2021

