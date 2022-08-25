Amanda (Mandy) Welch died Aug. 23, one day after her baby Rachelle Daisy Green-Welch, according to social media accounts for her business. (Pachulah/Facebook)

Saanich community shocked, saddened by loss of entrepreneur and her baby

‘Mandy’s positive bright light and presence will be greatly missed’

Friends and patrons of a Saanich shop are mourning more than one loss after the death of an inspiring entrepreneur.

Amanda (Mandy) Welch died Aug. 23, one day after baby Rachelle Daisy Green-Welch, according to social media accounts for her business.

“We thought we were having a baby, but instead we had an angel. I’m sure you had to leave us as well, to go take care of our little angel baby girl,” reads a tribute attributed to her husband, Daniel Welch. “You were the most incredible, talented, breathtakingly beautiful woman and the impact you had on so many people was astounding … The accomplishments you made in such a short time is spectacular, but you’ve left us too soon.”

It’s a sentiment shared by the business community in Saanich, where Welch first launched Pachulah at Uptown in 2016. Her passion for designing and creating jewelry helped her business grow rapidly, catching the interest of local and international buyers, and leading to a Waikiki location in 2018.

“We are grateful she chose Uptown to cultivate her creativity and business. Mandy’s positive bright light and presence will be greatly missed and our thoughts are with her family at this most difficult time,” the Uptown tribute reads.

Saanich

