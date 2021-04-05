Saanich considers rolling out food truck pilot program this summer

Temporary permits would allow up to two food trucks in five parks

A food truck operated by the Songhees First Nation can often be found at the Inner Harbour and in other parts of Greater Victoria. (Songhees Event and Catering/Facebook)

A food truck pilot project conversation is reheating in Saanich after delays due to the pandemic.

In December 2019, council unanimously approved a pilot project to have food trucks to roll into several parks in March 2020. Parks identified for the study included Beckwith, Cadboro-Gyro, Gorge Waterway, Mount Douglas and Mount Tolmie.

As the pandemic worsened, council opted for a status quo budget leaving the food truck pilot project – with an expected cost of about $40,000 – postponed. Staff recommended the project be reconsidered for this year.

A new report on the matter is expected to come to council around the end of April, showing the pilot can be delivered in 2021 through the current budget.

The idea for the food truck pilot came out of a Parks, Trails & Recreation Advisory Committee with the goal of enlivening parks and supporting local businesses. To proceed, temporary use permits must be approved to pave the way for food trucks to set up from July 1 through Labour Day.

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes feels the time is right, as the community has expressed interest, park visitation has increased during the pandemic and take-out is recommended by public health officials.

