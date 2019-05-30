Saanich could be joining Victoria in putting cats on leashes while in public places after council asked staff for a report into the issue (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Saanich could join Victoria on cat leashing laws

Council asked staff to study the issue following a report from Coun. Karen Harper

Saanich might be joining other communities with bylaws aimed at controlling cats.

Following a report from Coun. Karen Harper, Saanich staff will review bylaws from other municipalities relating to feline control, and report back on various issues, including enforcement.

Harper stressed that this motion does not aim to change existing bylaws, but getting more information instead that could lead to changes in the future. A feline control bylaw could be part and parcel of measures to protect bio-diversity, she said.

RELATED: Group wants Saanich to lick roaming cat problem

Coun. Nathalie Chambers welcomed this initiative, but also lowered expectations. It might not be easy to get cats on leashes, she said.

Coun. Susan Brice struck a similiar note, in raising questions about whether staff could enforce any future bylaw in signalling that she would oppose any bylaw requiring the leashing of cats. Public awareness and education would be more effective, she said.

RELATED: Leash your cat or face a $150 fine in Victoria

Victoria, for example, requires owners of cats to keep them in their direct control when they — the cats, that is — are in a public setting. This means cats must be either in a kennel or on a leash.

Victoria also bans cats from trespassing on private property without an occupier’s permission, but since cats don’t care for people’s opinions most of the time that means outdoor cats also require leashes.

Victoria passed the bylaw in part to reduce harm that cats can cause to other animals including birds.

READ MORE: Victoria Natural History Society asks district to keep cats under control

The issue appeared on Saanich’s radar following correspondence from Victoria Natural History Society and input from residents, who have organized themselves as Citizens for Responsible Cat Ownership, with several members appearing before council Monday.

While Harper acknowledged them, she said that she has been following this issue for some time, quoting Robert Frost.

“Good fences make good neighbours,” she said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Defence lawyer requests break as blood-soaked clothing shown to courtroom

Just Posted

Victoria Fire Department battles cancer with Gala For Hope

Catered event takes place on June 15 at Carson Hall

Oak Bay Tea Party: Mayors are up to the challenge

Mayor Kevin Murdoch challenges counterparts to Mayor’s Floating Teacup Race

Saanich could join Victoria on cat leashing laws

Council asked staff to study the issue following a report from Coun. Karen Harper

Defence lawyer requests break as blood-soaked clothing shown to courtroom

Oak Bay father on trial for killing daughters Chloe, 6, and Aubrey, 4

University of Victoria scraps student housing plan, opts for hotel instead

UVic originally planned 59 units for grad students at a proposed Broad Street development

VIDEO: New zipline opens at Victoria’s Royal Athletic Park

Spectators can now cruise down the field during Victoria HarbourCats games

POLL: Has the work underway on the Bay Street bridge affected you?

The Point Ellice Bridge, commonly called the Bay Street bridge will be… Continue reading

Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see B.C. doctor

‘I’m not ready to give up,’ Carol Young says, as she faces weeks-long wait to see an oncologist

B.C. plans to use cellphone survey results to push for lower fees

The B.C. NDP promised in its throne speech to help consumers get the least expensive cellphone service

‘No act of reconciliation is too small,’ says B.C. advanced education minister

Support programs for Indigenous students aim to make the transition to post-secondary school easier

B.C. whale watchers come across rare white orca

Vancouver Island Whale Watch tour spotted the killer whale near Nanaimo on Tuesday

Grieving mom says son who died in B.C. recovery house ‘would’ve been better off homeless’

Zach Plett, 21, was found dead in a recovery-house bed on Dec. 15, 2018

Mowi suspends fish farm construction off Quadra Island amid protests

‘Protest flotilla’ circled Cyrus Rocks aquaculture site

Hotline to help human trafficking victims, take witness tips launches Canada-wide

The new hotline can be reached 24 hours a day, all year, at 1-833-900-1010

Most Read