Saanich Council and ICBC partner on safety review of Prospect Lake Road

Saanich Council and ICBC partner to conduct a road safety review of Prospect Lake Road in rural Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich Council and ICBC will partner to conduct a road safety review of Prospect Lake Road. The District of Saanich says the review was created in response to community feedback about road safety on the rural road.

Fred Haynes, Saanich mayor, says the district will proactively review the area prior to work being done on the Prospect Lake Road and Sparton Road improvement project.

“As our community grows, so too does the use of our roads. As Saanich moves forward with the implementation of the Active Transportation Plan, reviews like this will ensure safety is at the forefront of our projects,” Haynes says.

ALSO READ: Three Saanich councillors ask for $2-M investment into District road safety

The intent of the road safety review is to assess the existing roadway conditions, traffic volumes, collision history, geometrical, human factors, observations and traffic conflicts. These factors will be assessed and options to reduce collision risks will be provided. It will then be determined if changes will be required to the priorities in the Active Transportation Plan.

ALSO READ: Head-on collision in Saanich draws attention to rural road safety

Public review will be encouraged and will serve as a key element to the road safety review.

Council and ICBC encourage residents who have an interest in this area to share their local knowledge of the road and to identify areas or characteristics that are of concern.

ALSO READ: Survey identifies road safety as top issue among Central Saanich residents

The review will begin in early March and public input will be received until March 30. The results of the road safety audit will be released in summer 2020.

Feedback for the review can be provided until March 30 by e-mail to engineering@saanich.ca.

A third-party contractor will complete the review and will make recommendations on appropriate next steps to improve the road.

The safety review will be based on the Canadian Guide to In-Service Road Safety Reviews, developed by the Transportation Association of Canada.

sarah.schuchard@saanichnews.com