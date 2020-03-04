Saanich Council and ICBC partner to conduct a road safety review of Prospect Lake Road in rural Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich Council and ICBC partner on safety review of Prospect Lake Road

Public input is encouraged for the road safety review

Saanich Council and ICBC will partner to conduct a road safety review of Prospect Lake Road. The District of Saanich says the review was created in response to community feedback about road safety on the rural road.

Fred Haynes, Saanich mayor, says the district will proactively review the area prior to work being done on the Prospect Lake Road and Sparton Road improvement project.

“As our community grows, so too does the use of our roads. As Saanich moves forward with the implementation of the Active Transportation Plan, reviews like this will ensure safety is at the forefront of our projects,” Haynes says.

ALSO READ: Three Saanich councillors ask for $2-M investment into District road safety

The intent of the road safety review is to assess the existing roadway conditions, traffic volumes, collision history, geometrical, human factors, observations and traffic conflicts. These factors will be assessed and options to reduce collision risks will be provided. It will then be determined if changes will be required to the priorities in the Active Transportation Plan.

ALSO READ: Head-on collision in Saanich draws attention to rural road safety

Public review will be encouraged and will serve as a key element to the road safety review.

Council and ICBC encourage residents who have an interest in this area to share their local knowledge of the road and to identify areas or characteristics that are of concern.

ALSO READ: Survey identifies road safety as top issue among Central Saanich residents

The review will begin in early March and public input will be received until March 30. The results of the road safety audit will be released in summer 2020.

Feedback for the review can be provided until March 30 by e-mail to engineering@saanich.ca.

A third-party contractor will complete the review and will make recommendations on appropriate next steps to improve the road.

The safety review will be based on the Canadian Guide to In-Service Road Safety Reviews, developed by the Transportation Association of Canada.

sarah.schuchard@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook, or send a tweet to @sarah_schuchard
and follow us on Instagram

District of SaanichICBC

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Propeller from Saanich plane crash found in resident’s back yard
Next story
VIDEO: Black Press Media editor Sarah Grochowski up for an Emmy Award

Just Posted

Propeller from Saanich plane crash found in resident’s back yard

Plane engine’s serial number located on propeller

VicPD seeking three men for violent home invasion, considered armed and dangerous

The home invasion happened on Feb. 14 in the 1000-block of Caledonia Avenue

Saanich Council and ICBC partner on safety review of Prospect Lake Road

Public input is encouraged for the road safety review

Minister on middle-class discusses quality of life, affordability with Victoria mayor

Victoria stop part of minister’s quality of life tour

Wetland restoration project pitched for Langford farm

Habitat Acquisition Trust looking at area near Lohbrunner Farm

Shed handshakes for smiles and foot taps to avoid COVID-19 risk: doctor

Canada had 33 cases of the virus — 20 in Ontario, 12 in B.C. and one in Quebec

POLL: Are you stocking up on supplies as a result of COVID-19?

Concern is reaching a fever pitch as the number of cases of… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 3

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Black Press Media editor Sarah Grochowski up for an Emmy Award

Her 2018 documentary segment Highway Mike uncovers the opioid crisis in Harlem, New York

Pebbles the dachshund puppy attacked by off-leash husky in B.C. Interior

Victim wants dog owners held accountable

B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

Woman, in her 80s, had recently travelled to India and Hong Kong

B.C. moves ahead on removing lawyers from ICBC cases

David Eby vows change will increase injury benefits

2 arrested in bust of social media app drug operation in Cowichan

Quantities of suspected MDMA and Shatter, a marijuana derivative and benzodiazepine, were seized.

Three 16-year-olds arrested after $30K, guns and drugs seized in Kelowna raid

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in relation to the bust

Most Read