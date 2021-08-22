Saanich council approves 2022 budget guidelines

Staff recommends two per cent increase to capital expenditures funded from current revenues

Saanich council is busy laying the groundwork for the 2022 budget.

A report brought forward by staff at the Aug. 16 committee meeting provided recommendations for the 2022 budget guidelines and information to assist council with setting expectations for budget preparation.

There were a total of 10 guidelines that were recommended for the 2022 budget process. One of those guidelines suggested that capital expenditures funded from current taxation revenue be increased by two per cent.

Another suggested a provision for $327,000 to go toward reinstating the facilities reserve fund transfer that was reduced in the 2020 budget, and $250,000 to support major repair work to Saanich facilities.

Adjustments were also suggested to transition $500,000 in funding for the acceleration of the Active Transportation Plan from borrowing to taxation.

“This is just to give us a heads up about what we’re facing and we’ll be looking at ways to do things more effectively,” said Mayor Fred Haynes in an interview.

Haynes added that full approval is yet to come and that as the process continues many on council are approaching the proposed increases with reservation and care.

