Saanich council dialed in for cell tower in Blenkinsop Valley

The ball is now in federal agency’s court to approve and construct the tower

Residents and businesses of the Blenkinsop Valley may soon benefit from a more dependable wireless service.

Saanich council unanimously approved the construction of a 35-metre-high telecommunication tower on Monday night (Aug. 12).

“I’m in support of this, the community association supports this, and most of the neighbours were supportive of the project,” said Coun. Teale Phelps Bondaroff. “There’s been efforts to retain trees and efforts to mitigate impacts on the local area, so I think this is a supportable project.”

Set to be located at 1018 Beckwith Ave., council is now seeking input from Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada (ISED).

Since local governments are not the approving authority for antenna structures, they can only support the application put forward by Rogers Communications.

The ISED will decide whether to approve the tower and its construction.

The proposed site of the tower would cover an area of 100 square meters, surrounded by a high chain-link security fence, located 117 metres away from the Beckwith properties.

The project received a 73 per cent approval rate, against 20 per cent opposed, from 15 respondents, during the application’s April 24 public consultation.