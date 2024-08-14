Saanich council greenlights 208-unit rental development on Tillicum Road

The project is set to alleviate urging housing needs for this key growth area

Saanich could soon open the door to an additional 208 housing units as part of a major multi-storey mixed-use rental residential and commercial project.

The three readings of a zoning amendment proposed by Ironclad Developments, requesting the rezoning of the 3000 block of Tillicum Road, were unanimously approved by Saanich council on Aug. 13.

Seeking to develop a total of 14 lots – just over 9,000 square metres – acquired over the years, the construction company plans to redevelop the southwest half of the block, surrounded by Albina Street, Obed Avenue and Tillicum Road.

Labelled as a “primary growth area,” Saanich Mayor Dean Murdock and councillors expressed enthusiasm for the project.

“Looking at the renderings of what this building is going to look like… exactly what you would expect to find in a major centre like Tillicum,” said Murdock. “It seems entirely appropriate to see this taking shape in this location.

“A family that’s getting started will be able to put down roots in an area that’s close to schools, parks, shopping services, amenities, in a wonderful and highly desirable neighbourhood.”

Equally pleased with the project and giving it her blessing, Coun. Karen Harper believes that it has been a long time coming.

“It’s nice to see it coming forward at this point,” said Harper. “It’s not often that you get this many lots that are brought together to be able to develop something of this nature and this size so it’s actually quite unique in that regard.

“This is one of our primary growth areas and it has always been expected that this kind of development would occur in it and it’s the right place for it to be. While it may not meet our housing needs report… I’m really impressed that nearly 50 per cent of the units are in fact two-bedrooms. It is exactly the right place to have this type of development and I’m very pleased to see that it seems to get off the ground.”

Since the project complies with the city’s Official Community Plan, no public hearing will be required before its final approval noted Murdock.

The project will, however, need to fit certain criteria established by council before its final approval. This includes providing $599,040 to the community amenity contribution divided into four different categories: $418,840 for the city’s affordable housing fund, $118,000 to replace playground equipment at Tillicum Elementary School, $42,200 for a sidewalk extension on Albina Street to Tillicum Elementary School, and $20,000 towards a public art installation.

The development plans to include a mixture of unit types counting 41 studios, 67 one-bedroom, 96 two-bedroom, and four three-bedroom units.

The two-building project will also include a two-level underground parking lot comprised of 196 spaces - 20 of which are for visitors.