Saanich council kicks in interest-free loan for Braefoot Park turf field

Lakehill Soccer Association nets $300,000 loan towards $1.1-million replacement field

The Lakehill Soccer Association (LSA) is one step closer to obtaining a new turf field as it obtained a $300,000 interest-free loan from Saanich council on Aug. 12.

This lump sum, having to be repaid in full within five years, was sought by the sports association to replace the artificial turf of Lakehill’s Braefoot Park.

With the total estimated cost of this replacement being valued at $1.1 million, the LSA has already saved over $600,000 in funding and secured a Capital Gaming Grant of $250,000.

“The folks involved in the project have made a lot of efforts to raise funds and there’s considerable growth in the club and interest,” said Coun. Teale Phelps Bondaroff. “I think efforts to support sports in our community is great to see… and I’m looking to see this project moving forward.”

Saanich previously granted similar loans to the LSA to assist with building the original turf field in 2009. However, the latter needs to be replaced as it surpassed “its anticipated lifespan and poses potential safety risks due to damages that have accumulated over time,” stated the district’s report.

The LSA will be responsible for administering, maintaining and managing the field in exchange for free use of the pitch.

Though the risk of non-payment of the loan by the sports association may exist, council highlighted that the municipality ultimately owns the land. Should the organization fail to pay back the loan, the park would revert to the municipality for public use.

Staff reported that the 2009 turf and crumb rubbers will be sent to a recycling facility where they will be repurposed.