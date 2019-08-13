Saanich council has voted to support the new bowling alley proposed for the Uptown Shopping Centre. (The Banquet/Facebook)

Saanich council supports new bowling alley proposal for Uptown

The Banquet still needs approval from B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for extended hours

A new bowling alley is one step closer to becoming a reality in Saanich.

Council members voted unanimously to support the new bowling alley being proposed for the Uptown Shopping Centre during the Aug. 12 meeting.

The Banquet at Uptown had requested support from council for the company’s application to the B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch. The Banquet applied to extend the hours of sale until 2 a.m., rather than the default midnight as outlined in food primary licenses. The company also applied for a condition that would allow patrons to get up out of their seats to dance, bowl or enjoy live music.

READ ALSO: Saanich might see a two-level bowling alley

In order for the application to the B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch to be considered, The Banquet required approval from local government and a comment about how noise from the bowling alley will affect residences in the area.

At the meeting, Coun. Susan Brice voiced her support for the application. She noted Uptown would benefit from the new entertainment complex and she sees “nothing but positives in this request.”

Coun. Ned Taylor seconded Brice’s points and said the location is ideal for these new “entertainment and recreational opportunities.”

READ ALSO: Saanich committee to hear plans for velodrome project in excess of $96 million

Brice also mentioned that there aren’t currently any residences near the proposed location, despite two re-zoning approvals from council to allow residences to be planned at Uptown. Mayor Fred Haynes agreed with Brice and noted that while new residences may come to the Uptown-Douglas corridor in the future, the bowling alley would be an asset to residents and would be within walking distance.

If all goes according to plan for the bowling alley, the two-storey complex will bring dining, multiple bars and 11 lanes to Uptown.

Most Read