Saanich council temporarily suspends open forum as meetings go electronic in light of COVID-19

Residents encouraged to provide input by email

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing recommendations from the provincial health authorities, Saanich council has unanimously agreed to cancel open forum at meetings for the foreseeable future.

During a council meeting on March 23, at the recommendation of Saanich staff and Mayor Fred Haynes, Coun. Karen Harper moved to “suspend the council procedure bylaw in order to cancel open forum until further notice.”

READ ALSO: March 24 world COVID-19 update: Olympics postponed, confusion in Britain

Open forum is the section of council meetings where the public can present on any district-related subject for up to three minutes.

Coun. Nathalie Chambers seconded the motion and Harper then explained that aside from the fact that council will be conducting meetings electronically moving forward, having open forum is a health concern during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Physical distancing is important and this is a part of that,” she said.

All Saanich public hearings, advisory committees, standing committees, board, foundation and commission meetings have also been cancelled until further notice – with the exception of the standing committee on finance and governance.

READ ALSO: Saanich allows some electronic meetings to hinder spread of COVID-19

The Monday evening meeting was the last-in-person meeting until July 1, explained District spokesperson Megan Catalano. She added that moving forward, councillors will participate in meetings by calling in. All meetings will continue to be webcast but with audio only.

Residents will be able to submit comments and feedback on council proceedings prior to meetings by email at council@saanich.ca.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

CoronavirusDistrict of Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sisters surprised to find themselves reunited at Nanaimo seniors care home after years apart
Next story
Langford COVID-19 response team receives more than 500 calls in first two days

Just Posted

Internet safety while social distancing: expert says monitor internet use

More opportunities for scams, cyber criminals, sexual predators

Two men arrested as Victoria police step up patrols in core business areas

‘We are well aware of the potential for businesses to be targeted during closures’

Greater Victoria little free libraries pull the books due to COVID-19

Some community book exchanges opt to temporarily close to reduce risk of coronavirus exposure

West Shore RCMP investigate robbery at Ma Miller’s Pub

Police seek male suspect who hid his face and said he had a knife

Victoria’s Fairmont Empress Hotel closes due to COVID-19

The iconic hotel and all of its services are temporarily closed

28% of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases have recovered: provincial health officer

Total case count grows to at least 617

B.C. COVID-19 tests up to 3,500 a day, care home staffing to change

Massage therapists, chiropractors told to treat urgent cases only

Crofton girl, 12, makes video plea about COVID-19 safety

‘OK Canada, enough is enough! We need to stop this virus from spreading’

Sisters surprised to find themselves reunited at Nanaimo seniors care home after years apart

Eden Gardens staff member noticed new care home resident’s resemblance to another resident

$1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

Payment will go to those who qualify for EI or other COVID-19 related unemployment help

WestJet lays off nearly 7,000 employees, cutting staff in half amid COVID-19 crisis

Calgary-based company the latest airline to be hit by layoffs

Driver’s licence renewals, 90-day payment deferral now available online, ICBC says

Phone and online deferrals available

B.C. closes camping, day services at provincial parks for COVID-19

Miracle Beach, Wells Gray facilities open for day-use only

Strings of lights seen in night sky over Cowichan Valley

Could be satellites, or something stranger, says UFO specialist

Most Read