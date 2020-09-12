Saanich council will consider a report from Coun. Zac de Vries calling for up to six park shelters to be added across the municipality to extend park-use into the rainy season. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich council to look at adding park shelters for safe outdoor socializing during adverse weather

Covered areas would permit safe socializing during ‘endless rain’ season, resident says

People found ways to adapt to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and for many, that has meant moving their social activities outdoors.

As the South Island braces for its annual fall rain and grey skies, some are pushing for shelters to be added to public areas so outdoor activities can continue.

On Sept. 14, Saanich council will receive a report from Coun. Zac de Vries calling for the installation of up to six outdoor shelters to “support a diversity of activities” in parks during the adverse fall weather.

READ ALSO: B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

De Vries explained that park use in Saanich has always been high but has gone up during the pandemic because being outdoors is said to be an effective way to prevent the spread of the virus. He noticed “an explosion of use this summer” as people used their parks as gyms, meeting places, dinner spots and sports.

Retrofitting parks with permanent or temporary shelters and coverings would allow park use to extend into the rainy season, de Vries said, adding that he feels it could be done in a cost-effective way while still creating “legacy pieces” that will mark this time in history.

READ ALSO: Real estate sales across southern Vancouver Island hit new record in August

The report comes after de Vries heard from community members calling for these covered areas in parks. Tillicum-area resident Elise Cote said she realized that outdoor shelters were necessary when a friend mentioned that she’d begun working out in parks rather than at her indoor gym but was worried that adverse weather would push her back indoors.

Many activities moved outside for the summer, but with the “winter dread” approaching, Cote wonders if people will continue to stay connected outdoors or if they’ll just stay inside.

READ ALSO: Uber expected in Victoria by early winter

de Vries also asked the mayor write to the owners of shopping malls and centres asking them to consider installing shelters on their properties for social activities.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

CoronavirusDistrict of Saanichparks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP were not paid to attend B.C. Mayor’s gala, report says
Next story
MISSING: Police searching for high-risk 74-year-old Esquimalt man

Just Posted

Indigenous artist restores 20-year-old sculpture in downtown Victoria

Four Winds sculpture located near Tug Eatery encourages climate action

Saanich council to look at adding park shelters for safe outdoor socializing during adverse weather

Covered areas would permit safe socializing during ‘endless rain’ season, resident says

Charity delivers garden kits to foster food security

Group distributes 222 planters to 40 homes in Sooke

Industry runs in new direction, says Sidney run director

Popular Sidney by the Sea Run/Walk goes virtual

MISSING: Police searching for high-risk 74-year-old Esquimalt man

Albert Bedard missing for a second time this week

B.C. records 132 more COVID-19 cases, one in long-term care

Down slightly from single-day record of 139 Thursday

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 13 to 19

International Talk Like a Pirate Day, Celiac Awareness Day, Roald Dahl Day all coming up this week

RCMP were not paid to attend B.C. Mayor’s gala, report says

But remarks in an email by the officer in charge may have created ‘confusion’

Green leadership hopeful brings message to Comox Valley

David Merner says he can win his seat and bring party together

Unlucky 7: Raptors eliminated from NBA playoffs after 92-87 loss to Celtics

Toronto sees run as league champs come to an end

IIO probes shooting after officer pepper-sprayed, assaulted outside Abbotsford Cabela’s

People in area report hearing loud bangs; suspects in custody, police say

A pit house for a Tsilhqot’in family

Family reconnects with traditional ways of life west of Williams Lake

Busy long weekend for Comox’s 19 Wing search and rescue

Members of 442 Squadron took part in two successful missions

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

Most Read