Saanich councillor says efforts to improve Elk/Beaver lake underway

A Saanich councillor dismisses concerns that blue-green algae blooms on Elk/Beaver lake could sink efforts to establish Canada’s national rowing centre in the region. Coun. Judy Brownoff says regional improvement efforts are underway. Travis Paterson/News Staff

A Saanich councillor assures the public that the Capital Regional District (CRD) is working hard to improve a local lake system as the region bids to host the national training centre for rowers representing Canada.

The Victoria City Rowing Club (VCRC) could find out later this fall if Rowing Canada Aviron, Canada’s national rowing body, will choose the training site at Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park as the home base for the national training program.

While VCRC’s bid made the shortlist, Rowing Canada expressed concern with weed growth on the lake.

Elk/Beaver Lake has a history of blue-green algae blooms with increased frequency in recent years, according to a report from the CRD.

Coun. Judy Brownoff acknowledged that the lake has had its environmental issues, but said efforts are underway to pump more oxygen into it. (Blue-green algae thrive in a oxygen-poor water). The CRD also has employed a weed remover, that has worked well, she said.

“CRD is actively trying to bring the lake back to a healthier state,” she said.

Brownoff made these comments, as Saanich council voted unanimously to send a letter of support.

