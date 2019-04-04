Ty Driscoll clears air during his mountain bike jump in Haro Woods in 2018. Saanich Coun. Ned Taylor now wants the municipality to step up efforts to find an alternative location for BMX and mountain biking after Saanich confirmed the ban on active bicycling in Haro Woods. (Black Press File). Ty Driscoll clears air during his mountain bike jump in Haro Woods in 2018. Saanich Coun. Ned Taylor now wants the municipality to step up efforts to find an alternative location for BMX and mountain biking after Saanich confirmed the ban on active bicycling in Haro Woods. (Black Press File).

Saanich councillor wants municipality to formalize plans for a bike park

Report from Coun. Ned Taylor will come before council Monday

A Saanich councillor wants the municipality to formalize plans for a bike park in Saanich.

“There have been a number of indications of support over the years from the District of Saanich for the development of a new youth bike park in Saanich,” said Coun. Ned Taylor. “It is important that [council] solidify and reaffirm its support for this initiative moving forward.”

Taylor said the idea of a youth bike park has been around several years, pointing to Saanich’s 2012 parks, recreation and culture master plan that makes general statements about supporting the creation of new outdoor youth recreation opportunities.

RELATED: Upgrade in the works at Mount Work-Hartland bike park

RELATED: Council approves plan banning cycling in Haro Woods

But efforts to create such a facility have undeniably intensified against the backdrop of Saanich’s plan for its portions of Haro Woods.

Saanich’s draft management plan passed in December 2018 confirms among other uses “recreational family cycling” but also the current ban on off-trail biking and jump building.

During these discussions, the public also heard that active forms of biking banned in Haro Woods could happen elsewhere in the community.

These efforts continued during the early months of 2019 and several members of the parks, trails and recreation advisory committee in February expressed “strong support” for new youth recreation opportunities and a new youth bike park in Saanich, said Taylor in a report to council due to considered Monday, April 8.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
B.C. mayor publicly shames driver who threw Taco Bell bag out car window

Just Posted

Victoria Royal player gets six-game suspension for hitting player, trainer with stick

Kody McDonald can return to the ice April 13 for game 5 of second series

Saanich man convicted of sexual assault once behind non-profit fighting ‘sexually exploitative behaviour’

Founder of Fortress Foundation found guilty of 2017 sexual assault

Saanich councillor wants municipality to formalize plans for a bike park

Report from Coun. Ned Taylor will come before council Monday

Oak Bay workshop teaches how to help native pollinators

April 10 event at Windsor Park Pavilion will discuss healthy habits for local species

Hallmark movie being filmed at Langford City Hall

Crews filming on Thursday and Friday

‘I want to remember:’ Survivors, families mark Broncos tragedy forever with ink

Straschnitzki, paralyzed from the waist down, was one of 13 players injured

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Are you registered as an organ donor?

April is Organ Donation Awareness month. Each year, there are approximately 4,500… Continue reading

B.C. premier says final pieces of massive LNG Canada project now in place

The legislative assembly passed the Income Tax Amendment Act Thursday

Municipal staffer involved in alleged inappropriate texts, say B.C. ‘creep catcher’

Bob Andrews is on leave from his position with the Township of Langley

Human waste as fertilizer proposal prompts Shuswap opposition

Chase area residents seek to spread awareness of potential effects of biosolids

VIDEO: Jersey Day and Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos victims

There’s a variety of different clothing to wear to honour victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

A pair of climbers stumbled upon lost pet during recreational climb.

John Horgan says spike in gasoline prices is profit-taking, not taxes

Premier denies Trans Mountain expansion would deliver more fuel

Most Read