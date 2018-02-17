Coun. Fred Haynes, who is running for mayor, wants residents to receive tax credits if they donate to municipal campaigns. Black Press File.

Saanich councillor wants tax credits for political donations

A Saanich councillor would like to see tax credits for residents who donate to municipal election campaigns.

Coun. Fred Haynes said in a notice of motion to be discussed Monday that current rules represent “a clear disadvantage” to candidates in municipal elections.

The provincial government last fall banned political contributions from corporation, organization or union, or from individuals, who are not residents of B.C. and Canadian citizens or permanent residents. The changes also cap individual donations to $1,200 – candidates themselves may donate $2,400 to their own campaigns – and impose now limits on loans, advertising and expenses.

The province also passed similar measures designed to limit the influence of money in provincial elections.

But Haynes said in his notice of motion that municipal donors — unlike federal and provincial donors — are not eligible for tax credits in calling on the provincial government to change the rules in time for the October municipal election.

Haynes announced earlier this year that he is running for mayor of Saanich against incumbent Mayor Richard Atwell.

With a minimum donation of $1,150, the provincial government offers a maximum annual tax credit of $500.

The federal tax credit varies with the size of donation. Under current federal laws, citizens and permanent residents can donate a maximum of $1,500 per calendar year to political parties, electoral district associations, nomination contestants, and candidates of various kinds.

Haynes’ appeal for change faces its first test Monday, when council debates his notice of motion that also calls on the upcoming Association of Vancouver Island and Coastal Communities (AVICC) annual general meeting and convention April 13-15 in Victoria to take up the issue as a late resolution.

Pending support at the AVICC meeting, the Union of British Columbia Municipalities would then take up the issue.

Previous story
Air ambulance used parking lot for patient transfer because it was most efficient option

Just Posted

Victoria Harbour most polluted on B.C. coast: study

City’s industrial past and more recently, pharmaceuticals, create high levels of pollutants

Beauty Day at Our Place a chance to rise above daily struggles

Annual pampering event draws women of all ages and circumstances

Victoria dog attacked by otters off Dallas Road

Off-leash dogs and wildlife can make for a poor mix, veterinary staffer says

Experts to capture and collar 20 female deer in Oak Bay starting this month

Does sedated, examined, collared and ear tagged in latest phase of deer management plan

Graduating Saanich students have overcome hardship

Claremont and Reynolds Grade 12s among the recipients of scholarship from Horation Alger Association

WATCH: Vancouver Island man catches dashcam video of near head-on crash

Video shows oncoming van cross over centre line

Air ambulance used parking lot for patient transfer because it was most efficient option

Lack of certification for helipad at Comox Valley Hospital not a factor in decision

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

RCMP member challenges court to prevent further disciplinary action

RCMP member launches appeal to avoid new hearing over alleged harassment

Port of Vancouver program examines impact of marine noise on local whales

Man-made noises can interfere with orcas’ ability to hunt and communicate with other pod members

Patrick Brown enters Ontario Tory leadership race

Despite sexual misconduct allegations Brown believes he is the right choice for the PC party

Preparation key for backcountry outings

Snowpack levels “complex” in many B.C. backcountry recreation areas

Trial underway for suspect of brazen Saanich home invasion, sexual assault

Suspect’s DNA matches swab taken from door of scene

Federal NDP kick off convention with harassment apology

Delegates learn NDP’s budget fell from $18 million in 2015 to $6 million the last two years

Most Read