Saanich councillor wants tax credits for political donations

A Saanich councillor would like to see tax credits for residents who donate to municipal election campaigns.

Coun. Fred Haynes said in a notice of motion to be discussed Monday that current rules represent “a clear disadvantage” to candidates in municipal elections.

The provincial government last fall banned political contributions from corporation, organization or union, or from individuals, who are not residents of B.C. and Canadian citizens or permanent residents. The changes also cap individual donations to $1,200 – candidates themselves may donate $2,400 to their own campaigns – and impose now limits on loans, advertising and expenses.

The province also passed similar measures designed to limit the influence of money in provincial elections.

But Haynes said in his notice of motion that municipal donors — unlike federal and provincial donors — are not eligible for tax credits in calling on the provincial government to change the rules in time for the October municipal election.

Haynes announced earlier this year that he is running for mayor of Saanich against incumbent Mayor Richard Atwell.

With a minimum donation of $1,150, the provincial government offers a maximum annual tax credit of $500.

The federal tax credit varies with the size of donation. Under current federal laws, citizens and permanent residents can donate a maximum of $1,500 per calendar year to political parties, electoral district associations, nomination contestants, and candidates of various kinds.

Haynes’ appeal for change faces its first test Monday, when council debates his notice of motion that also calls on the upcoming Association of Vancouver Island and Coastal Communities (AVICC) annual general meeting and convention April 13-15 in Victoria to take up the issue as a late resolution.

Pending support at the AVICC meeting, the Union of British Columbia Municipalities would then take up the issue.