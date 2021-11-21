Saanich Coun. Colin Plant was re-elected by the Capital Regional District board to serve as chair for another year. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich councillors re-elected to head up CRD board

Colin Plant returned as board chair, Rebecca Mersereau gets the nod as vice-chair

District of Saanich Couns. Colin Plant, as chair, and Rebecca Mersereau, as vice-chair, have been re-elected to their positions on the Capital Regional District board for another year.

During his inaugural speech, Plant said the board expects to make climate change, solid and liquid waste management, regional transportation and reconciliation key focuses in the near future.

“Our commitment to a more integrated and climate-friendly regional transportation system cannot waiver, ” he said.

Plant also emphasized the importance of reconciliation and the need to continue developing relationships with First Nations based on mutual respect and advancement.

The board is comprised of 24 elected officials from each of the CRD’s 13 municipalities and three electoral areas. Twelve of the CRD’s 13 mayors sit on the committee, including Fred Haynes (Saanich), Lisa Helps (Victoria), Kevin Murdoch (Oak Bay), Rob Martin (Colwood), Barbara Desjardins (Esquimalt), David Screech (View Royal), Cliff McNeil-Smith (Sidney), Ryan Windsor (Central Saanich), Maja Tait (Sooke), Geoff Orr (North Saanich), John Ranns (Metchosin) and Ken Williams (Highlands).

Sitting councillors include Denise Blackwell and Lanny Seaton (Langford); Jeremy Loveday, Ben Isitt and Geoff Young (Victoria); Susan Brice and Ned Taylor (Saanich), and electoral area directors are Mike Hicks (Juan de Fuca), Gary Holman (Salt Spring Island) and David Howe (Southern Gulf Islands).

Each municipality has one director for every 25,000 residents and each electoral area is represented by one director.

ALSO READ: CRD, Capital Regional Hospital District and Capital Regional Housing Corporation present 2022 financial plans

