Saanich counts most blooms in 45th Greater Victoria Flower Count

Acting Victoria Mayor Jeremy Loveday (left), horticulturalist Valerie Murray; Laura Dohan, online marketing specialist with the Butchart Gardens; Paul Nursey, CEO of Destination Greater Victoria; Thandi Williams, director of operations and deputy private secretary to the Lieutenant Governor; Catherine Holt, CEO of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce and Patty Grant, president of Friends of Government House Volunteers are excited about the launch of the 2020 Flower Count. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Saanich is this year’s ‘bloomingest’ community according to the 45th edition of the Greater Victoria Flower Count, with a total of 44,955,892,129 blossoms counted.

This year’s count, which ended on March 12, saw almost 46 billion blossoms counted over the week-long event. Victoria took second place, with 564,585,757 blossoms counted.

READ ALSO: 45th annual Flower Count is back in Greater Victoria

Elementary school participation is a major component of the count, with Susan Holme’s class at Cordova Bay Elementary School in Saanich taking first place. Holme’s class counted 552,306,340 blossoms, which gets them a trip from LA Limousines to The Butchart Gardens.

READ ALSO: Saanich councillor issues a quiz challenge to test residents’ knowledge of CRD, Saanich

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes said he was proud the District won the Flower Count.

“From large public places like Mt. Douglas Park to the many individual gardens throughout the community, it is no wonder Saanich residents submitted the largest count,” said Haynes.



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.