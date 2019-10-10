Crews contracted by Saanich chopped down a resident’s raspberry bush without warning. (Elenaiks/Pixabay

Saanich couple devastated after raspberry bush on private property cut down by District contractors

‘I felt physically kicked in the stomach,’ says the resident

It was a coincidence that Saanich resident Julius Spindler happened to be home on the morning of Oct. 4. He’d been at an appointment and stopped at home for a coffee before heading to work.

His wife, Pam Delaney, was shocked when he called to tell her that two young men were on their property chopping down her precious raspberry bush.

Spindler’s next call was to the police.

It turned out that the workers had been contracted by Saanich to eradicate invasive species, specifically Japanese knotweed. They had an aerial view map of the neighbourhood and pointed to a yellow dot on the map that corresponded to Delaney’s bush.

The young workers said that they’d been directed to cut down that specific bush, said Delaney.

There had been no notice that the crews were coming by. She feels the crew members are victims too as the map they had was outdated and the information they were given was wrong – her raspberry bush was not an invasive species to be eradicated.

READ ALSO: Saanich jam stand owner feels harassed, seeks legal advice

The bush was a gift from her 93-year-old aunt who had dug up the plants and given them away when she moved from her home to a condo. She would check in to make sure her plants were being taken care of.

This year, the harvest was “incredible” and Delaney had picked berries up to two days before the bush was cut down on Oct. 4 – her aunt’s birthday.

In 2014, Delaney, who does volunteer restoration at Swan Creek, signed up for the District’s Invasive Species Management program and crews came to eradicate the Japanese knotweed in her yard in 2015.

The plants can’t just be chopped down because they’ll grow back thicker, she explained. The crews used herbicides in her yard to get rid of the knotweed. Delaney has monitored the situation but none have grown back. She also noted that the District checked in on the situation in 2018.

Delaney feels that signing up for the program put her on the District’s radar.

Police came by on Oct. 4 after Spindler called and took down everyone’s names but no charges were laid. Sgt. Julie Fast of the Saanich Police explained that the situation was not a trespassing incident and was a result of miscommunication.

Delaney left messages for Mayor Fred Haynes and the Parks Department after the incident, but hasn’t heard from anyone in a leadership position. She wants action and restitution in the form of compensation.

In a written statement, the District of Saanich indicated that the incident is being taken seriously and that the invasive species management model is being reviewed.

READ ALSO: Local grocery store steps up to help resident after Saanich jams her stand

“Saanich has sincerely apologized for the loss of the prized raspberries and will be following up with the land owner to discuss next steps,” said a District spokesperson.

The spokesperson noted that Saanich is dedicated to removing invasive species and that the contractors were trying to help with that.

“Despite efforts to properly plan for this work within our normal processes, an error occurred.”

Delaney noted that excuses don’t make up for what happened.

“This was a big mistake, I felt physically kicked in the stomach.”

She hopes the District makes an effort to make amends.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New drivers pay most for optional ICBC coverage, David Eby says

Just Posted

Saanich couple devastated after raspberry bush on private property cut down by District contractors

‘I felt physically kicked in the stomach,’ says the resident

Victoria International Airport leader theorizes speculation tax led to decline in passenger numbers

President and CEO Geoff Dickson says more study needed on the issue

West Shore RCMP Bike Unit arrests man with seven warrants

The man will appear in court on Oct. 31

Celebrate harvest season with Victoria Beer Society’s Fresh to Death

Featuring fresh hops beers only available for a short time at the beginning of fall

Two local authors walk away with Victoria Book Prize

Kathy Page and Aidan Cassie each walked away with a literary award

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

A round-up of today’s top stories

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: What will you have for Thanksgiving dinner?

Patrons at Our Place enjoyed a hot Thanksgiving dinner Tuesday afternoon. Staff… Continue reading

New drivers pay most for optional ICBC coverage, David Eby says

Basic insurance only up ‘about $200’ as rate overhaul takes effect

Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeatedly raped by foster parent when she was 12

Police look for suspect after man, 85, punched in face in Vancouver Island road rage attack

Police looking for info after 85-year-old man attacked in road rage incident on Herd Road Oct. 9

Ex-firefighter accused of seeking sex with teen girls in Vancouver police sting

Mitchell Brett Maurer is one of eight Metro Vancouver men facing charges

Do you think Election Day should be a federal holiday?

58% of Canadians surveyed think they should get the day off

Nestle, Tim Hortons top list of Canada’s worst plastic polluters

Starbucks, McDonald’s, Coca Cola not far behind

Most Read