Police say there were injuries, traffic is impacted

Google Maps shows significant traffic backups after a crash reported shortly before noon on Father’s Day, June 20. (Google Maps)

One lane is closed on McKenzie Avenue after a crash near Glanford Avenue that has resulted in injuries, according to Saanich police.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area an eastbound lane of McKenzie remains closed.

More to come…

