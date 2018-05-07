Crews from across the Greater Victoria including Saanich responded to a chemical spill Monday near Pacific Institute for Sport Excellence. Wolf Depner/News Staff

Saanich crews clean up chemical spill on Camosun College

A chemical spill forced the evacuation of a provincial building on the Interurban campus of Camosun College Monday.

Saanich Fire Department Cpt. Greg Rangel said the evacuation happened just before noon Monday afternoon, when a technician working in the Forestry Building near the Pacific Institute for Sport Excellence spilled eight litres of battery (sulfuric) acid on the floor of the building. Some 10 staff had to leave the building, he said.

While the incident did not cause any injuries, Rangel said the acid is highly corrosive to human skin. The building also contained Nitric acid. When combined with sulphuric acid, it can cause inhalation damage.

Crews from across the Greater Victoria region responded to the incident. They included crews from Saanich, Victoria, Oak Bay, Colwood and Central Saanich, as well as a HAZMATteam from the Capital Regional District (CRD).

Crews were anticipating that it would take them about an hour to clean up the site.

