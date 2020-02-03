Saanich crews rescue Mount Doug hiker

Members of the Saanich Fire Department helped an injured hiker down Mount Douglas Monday morning. (Facebook/Mary-lee Sampson)

The Saanich Fire Department helped an injured hiker off of Mount Douglas Monday morning.

Assistant Deputy Chief Rob Heppell said crews were called to the north side of Mount Doug around 11 a.m. and used safety ropes, hauling ropes and a stretcher to get the man up the mountain and into a waiting ambulance.

“Our crews were up there using some tech rescue devices, safety ropes and several members of ambulances were up at the time too,” Heppell said, adding that the cold weather has made the mountain quite slippery.

Crews completed the rescue by 3 p.m. The man had an injured knee but no life-threatening injuries.

