Saanich CUPE members serve 72-hour strike notice to SD63

Members seeking comparable wages to other South Island school districts

The Saanich branch of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE Local 441) has served a 72-hour strike notice to School District 63.

The local says the notice was served after two unsuccessful mediation sessions this month. Members of the local will start job action on Monday at 5:45 a.m.

CUPE Local 441 president Dean Coates said the local could not reach an agreement that addresses concerns of its members such as lower wages compared to their counterparts in Sooke and Victoria. Members are asking for comparable wages with other districts on the South Island.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Saanich CUPE members willing to take job action over wage discrepancies

Members of the local include education assistants, technical support staff, library techs, youth and family counsellors and clerical, custodial, grounds, maintenance, transportation, trades and District support staff. The local represents nearly 500 kindergarten to grade 12 support staff workers in SD63.

The local bargained with the employer on six occasions and participated in two sessions with a mediator to try and reach an agreement, according to CUPE.

CUPE says that in August, “a large number of members” voted in favour of taking job action if necessary.

“Our local is profoundly disappointed that we were unable to come to an agreement and we are available to meet with the employer any time, 24/7,” said Coates. “Our goal was always to reach an agreement that addresses members’ needs without disrupting students and families in Saanich.”

