Saanich cyclist walks away from collision

Jack Angus shows his helmet after his collision with a vehicle Wednesday morning on McKenzie Avenue near Tuscany Village. Wolf Depner/News Staff

A Saanich cyclist walked away from a collision Wednesday morning with cuts, scrapes and a cracked helmet to prove it.

“Bikers: keep your eyes open,” said Jack Angus, as he was standing in the parking lot of Tuscany Village Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of McKenzie and Shelbourne Avenue. Angus said he was travelling westbound in the bike lane on McKenzie Avenue when the collision happened. According to Angus, the motorist was travelling eastbound on McKenzie Avenue, before turning into the Tuscany Village parking lot. Angus said the sun might have obscured the driver’s vision.

The 73-year-old cyclist was on his way to work with his Serotta Road Bike and appeared rather unfazed by the attention.

“Some drama,” he says, with a twinkle.

It is not clear what if any charges the motorist is facing.

