Aria Lam, 5, and her Raymond Lam were among the 8,000 or so who attended the Saanich Strawberry Festival in 2017. Organizers expect a similar figure at this year’s festival on July 7. (Black Press File)

Saanich dishes out Strawberry Festival Sunday

Event started 53 years ago as a celebration of community’s agricultural roots

Since its start 53 years ago, Saanich’s Strawberry Festival remains a local and regional favourite.

The festival returns Sunday, July 7, with its signature combination of cheap and tasty treats and family activities.

Past incarnations of the event have drawn thousands to Elk Lake Park. While crowds can be difficult to estimate, the event draws about 8,000 each year, and even more some years.

RELATED: Saanich sweet on Strawberry Festival

Given such figures, the event is not without its logistical challenges. They include long lines and parking issues. But organizers would rightfully note that these inconveniences are a small price to pay for its benefits. They include a generous helping of strawberries and ice cream for a price of 50 cents, a deal by any measure.

In years past, an army of volunteers wearing red T-shirts and aprons scooped out 4,000 individual servings, with members of Saanich council and other local dignitaries often lending a hand. Tickets for this treat will go on sale 11 a.m. until supplies last.

The festival itself started as a celebration of the Saanich’s agricultural roots, and has since involved into a multi-faceted event with a range of activities. They include musical acts, face-painting, arts and crafts, and inflatable games. Various organizations also use the occasion to reach out to the community.

Events start at 11 a.m. Organizer say they expect that the park’s main and lower level parking lots will most likely fill up by noon. The overflow grass parking area (just off Elk Lake Drive) will also be open, and two shuttle buses starting and ending at Saanich Commonwealth Place will run from noon to 4 p.m. with stops near the grass overflow parking area and the entrance to the upper level parking lot along the way.

“The Strawberry Festival is one of Saanich’s largest and most popular family events,” said Mayor Fred Haynes in a release. “We hope residents of all ages will join us for strawberries and ice cream and many other fun activities this Sunday.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Fundraiser for double-amputee Ecuadorean dancer nets $7,000

Just Posted

Calling all marine exlorers and tide pool enthusiast

The CRD invites adventurers to free event at Witty’s Lagoon Regional Park

Fundraiser for double-amputee Ecuadorean dancer nets $7,000

Peninsula community and business support kick-starts prosthetic leg fund drive

Langley City condo owners hold social experiment

A group of residents in The Benjamin want to bring back the human connection

Oak Bay father charged with murder did not mention daughters while in hospital: RCMP corporal

Defence asks if Oak Bay father accused in deaths confessed while in hospital

Music in the Park marks a decade in Langford

Free family event in Veterans Memorial Park starts July 7

VIDEO: West Shore RCMP tell public to lock vehicles after woman caught trying doors

Police receive footage from View Royal resident

POLL: Should there be more enforcement of helmet laws for cyclists?

You see them everywhere: cyclists riding across Greater Victoria’s streets and trails,… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Mother bear saves cubs in B.C. lake

Video shows mother rescuing one from drowning.

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes near northern Vancouver Island

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck near the north coast of Vancouver Island… Continue reading

B.C. Lions QB Mike Reilly shares mental health battle to break down stigma

‘People should celebrate that you’re strong enough to be able to get help’

BC Wildfire called in to help battle U.S. blaze near Osoyoos

BC Wildfire Service is helping with air support

Red Ferrari goes into ‘warp speed’ on Okanagan highway

Canada Day speeder lands $483 ticket, impounded vehicle

Appliance giant suing couple with Okanagan ties

Whirlpool Canada alleges more than 29,000 fraudulent claims filed resulting in $4 million payout

Most Read