Rookie the Rottweiler enjoys the beach on the Gorge. (Courtesy of Cathy Ginchereau)

Saanich dog owners, it’s time to renew your dog’s licence

Tags cost less if purchased by Feb. 1, 2020

If you live in Saanich and have a dog, it’s time to start thinking about renewing your dog’s licence. The District of Saanich said there is a reduced cost if licence fees are paid by Feb. 1, 2020.

Saanich requires any person who owns, houses or cares for a dog over four months old to obtain a dog licence on or before the first day of February each year. The fees, if paid on or before Feb. 1, 2020, are $35 for a male or female dog and $25 for a neutered or spayed dog.

The fee goes up by $5 if paid after Feb. 1. If the dog has been neutered or spayed within the past 12 months or is a guide dog, the licence is free. Replacement licence tags are $5 and can be bought at Saanich Municipal Hall, 770 Vernon Ave.

Dog licences can be renewed online or in person at municipal hall. New dog licence applications must be submitted at Saanich Municipal Hall. The application form can be found online at saanich.ca as well.

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

