Saanich domestic dispute ends in stabbing

Saanich police look to issue an arrest after a domestic dispute ended in a stabbing yesterday.

Police were called to the 3200 block of Alder Street around 5:30 p.m. yesterday (June 7) and were met by a 47 year old man who had been stabbed in the abdomen.

“It was learned, through the investigational process, that the man had been stabbed by his common law,” said Const Jereme Leslie in a news release. “The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

The suspect, a 42 year old woman from Saanich, left before police arrived and a warrant for her arrest is being sought. Police do not believe the public is at risk.