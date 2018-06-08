Saanich domestic dispute ends in stabbing

Police say public not at risk

Saanich police look to issue an arrest after a domestic dispute ended in a stabbing yesterday.

Police were called to the 3200 block of Alder Street around 5:30 p.m. yesterday (June 7) and were met by a 47 year old man who had been stabbed in the abdomen.

“It was learned, through the investigational process, that the man had been stabbed by his common law,” said Const Jereme Leslie in a news release. “The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

The suspect, a 42 year old woman from Saanich, left before police arrived and a warrant for her arrest is being sought. Police do not believe the public is at risk.

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. starting universal daycare pilot program

Just Posted

Vancouver Island firefighters involved in crash that closed highway

Officials say the driver suffered a medical emergency that led to the crash

Saanich domestic dispute ends in stabbing

Police say public not at risk

DNA privacy questioned in Victoria cold case arrest

While the arrest has brought closure to victim’s family, new investigative strategy has prompted debate about privacy rights

VIDEO: Rare orca sighting at Victoria’s Inner Harbour

Four orcas spotted swimming around the harbour – getting closer than usual

UPDATED: Grade 10 Belmont student dies from suspected overdose

Sooke School District asks parents, guardians to speak with their children about drugs and alcohol

Capitals vanquish Knights in 5 to capture Stanley Cup

Washington wins 4-3 to earn first-ever NHL crown

B.C. starting universal daycare pilot program

Free for low-income, ‘less than $10 a day’ for many others

A&W Canada first restaurant chain to ban straws

Company says it will eliminate all plastic straws from all restaurants by the end of 2018

What to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Friday, June 8 “Tell me about it, Stud.” Sooke students are recreating… Continue reading

High-powered lunch panel in Victoria tackles housing crisis

Members of development, greater communities to discuss ways to affordability

FIFA World Cup preview: Portugal and Spain set to cruise through Group B

Portugal aim to continue championship form from 2016 Euros

Senate approves marijuana bill with plenty of amendments

Legalization bill passes by a vote of 56-30 with one abstention

Trump wants Russia invited back to G7

U.S. president also ramps up Twitter criticism of Canada as he arrives for leaders’ summit

Kids plant more than 1,000 trees to replace those burned in 2017 wildfires

A new generation for a new generation

Most Read