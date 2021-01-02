Saanich police clocked a driver going 179 km/h – 99 km/h over the speed limit – on the Pat Bay Highway on Jan. 1. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit/Twitter)

Saanich driver caught going 99 km/h over Pat Bay Highway speed limit

Police impound speeder’s vehicle on New Year’s Day

One Saanich driver rang in the new year with a run-in with police after getting caught going 99 km/h over the limit on the Pat Bay Highway on New Year’s Day.

READ ALSO: Parties, an assault and a belligerent man: Victoria police kept busy New Year's Eve

Just before 11 p.m. on Jan. 1, the Saanich Police Department’s traffic safety unit shared on social media that an officer had come across a driver who was speeding down the highway. A radar gun showed that the driver was going 179 km/h in the 80 km/h zone so the officer pulled the driver over.

Police noted that the driver was “starting the new year off on the wrong foot” and the vehicle was impounded.

Police did not specify if the driver received a ticket but, according to ICBC, drivers caught going more than 40 km/h over a posted speed limit can be issued a $368 ticket for excessive speeding.

