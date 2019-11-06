Saanich emergency crews respond to crash near Landsdowne school

Saanich emergency crews are responding to a motor vehicle incident on the 1200 block of Lansdowne Rd. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

Emergency crews are responding to a motor vehicle incident on the 1200-block of Lansdowne Road in Saanich.

Saanich Fire, Saanich police and the BC Ambulance Service responded to what appears to be a T-bone crash at Lansdowne Road and Service Street Wednesday afternoon. The eastbound lane on Lansdowne Road is closed and vehicles are moving in a single lane.

More to come.

