Saanich councillors Zac de Vries, Judy Brownoff, Colin Plant, Nathalie Chambers and Ned Taylor (back row, left to right); Coun. Karen Harper, Coun. Susan Brice, Mayor Fred Haynes, and Coun. Rebecca Mersereau (front row, left to right). (Photo courtesy the District of Saanich)

Saanich councillors Zac de Vries, Judy Brownoff, Colin Plant, Nathalie Chambers and Ned Taylor (back row, left to right); Coun. Karen Harper, Coun. Susan Brice, Mayor Fred Haynes, and Coun. Rebecca Mersereau (front row, left to right). (Photo courtesy the District of Saanich)

Saanich extends public-free council meetings into spring

District to look at options for resuming open forums virtually, video participation for meetings

Saanich council will continue to hold public-free meetings until the end of April due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but staff have been directed to look at options for resuming open forums virtually.

Council unanimously agreed to continue conducting meetings without the public present which is permitted under a ministerial order that stipulates municipalities must provide other means of public engagement and, at the time, Saanich allowed the public to participate by phone and watch meetings via livestream.

Council adopted the order in June, renewed it in November and on Jan. 25 renewed it a second time – putting the format in place until April 30.

READ ALSO: Saanich council temporarily suspends open forum as meetings go electronic in light of COVID-19

Coun. Susan Brice, who made the motion, said while council has heard that residents miss being able to address councillors in person, it’s “not where we are from a public health point of view and these regulations have to be extended.”

In a subsequent motion, Coun. Colin Plant asked council to direct staff to look at the possibility of bringing back open forums – which were suspended due to the pandemic in March 2020 – with virtual adaptations to increase opportunities for public input safely.

“I think it is something that has been noticeably absent,” he said, adding that with the current technology, residents could choose to phone in and share their concerns, present a video or just continue to write in.

READ ALSO: Saanich approves 97-unit seniors’ affordable housing complex for second time

That motion passed 5-4 with Couns. Karen Harper and Zac de Vries, Brice and Mayor Fred Haynes opposed.

The following morning, on behalf of council, Haynes wrote to the various community associations and the Saanich Community Association Network to explain and thanked them for their patience and for “remaining engaged” despite the challenges. In 2020, residents submitted nearly 6,200 pieces of written correspondence compared to just over 4,200 in 2019, and the phone-in option for public input has been utilized, Haynes said.

He added that while it’s clear the public has not stopped engaging, the district is working to upgrade its technology with the goal of permitting the public to participate in meetings by video.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

CoronavirusDistrict of Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Witnesses sought following Bastion Square assault with a weapon
Next story
Elderly woman hits four parked cars at Uptown Mall in Saanich

Just Posted

Saanich police and fire were on scene at Uptown Mall Feb. 6 after a driver hit four parked cars. (Devon Bidal/Saanich News)
Elderly woman hits four parked cars at Uptown Mall in Saanich

No injuries reported, cause undetermined

Jason Austin donates 20 tonnes of produce from his Gatton House Farm to local food banks every year. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Central Saanich philanthropic farmer plants seeds for food security

Jason Austin donates all his farm’s produce to food banks

A bear from the ArtsAlive sculpture Freshly cut stumps on Oak Bay Avenue are those of Norway maples that were planted in the 1990s. They outgrew their welcome by breaking up the sidewalks and damaging sub-ground services. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Oak Bay extends ArtsAlive until August, pending artist approval

District hopes to see sculptures can stay extra four months

Saanich councillors Zac de Vries, Judy Brownoff, Colin Plant, Nathalie Chambers and Ned Taylor (back row, left to right); Coun. Karen Harper, Coun. Susan Brice, Mayor Fred Haynes, and Coun. Rebecca Mersereau (front row, left to right). (Photo courtesy the District of Saanich)
Saanich extends public-free council meetings into spring

District to look at options for resuming open forums virtually, video participation for meetings

Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor said the municipality has set reasonable parameters around the future use of COVID-19 re-start funds for non-profits. (Submitted file photo)
Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor defends council’s decision-making on grants

Coun. Zeb King criticizes pace of response

Anne Hung, 15, dances to ‘Les Sylphide’ while competing in the classical ballet solo en-point division of the 67th annual Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2014. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 is Ballet Day. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 7 to 13

Ballet Day, Dump Your Significant Jerk Day and Darwin Day are all coming up this week

Arctic air is forecast to envelop the Vancouver Island in the coming days, says Environment Canada. (News Bulletin file)
Arctic air forecast to put the chill on Vancouver Island

Environment Canada issues special weather statement for the area

A Nelson Leafs player takes a shot on a Beaver Valley Nitehawks goaltender during the 2020 playoffs. The KIJHL announced Saturday it was cancelling the 2020-21 season. Photo: Jim Bailey/Trail Times
B.C. junior hockey league cancels season due to extended COVID-19 restrictions

It’s the second straight season the KIJHL has had to shut down prematurely

At Strathcona Park, in Vancouver, an entire village of homeless campers still occupying 400 tents after over three months. Concerns have mounted about the spread of COVID-19 among hundreds of people living in tight quarters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Who controls Vancouver’s Strathcona park? Police clash with tent city residents

Vancouver councillor says it’s clear the encampment is ‘under the leadership of criminal elements’

A man wears a protective face mask as he walks past an opened restaurant patio on Granville Street in Vancouver, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Super Bowl Sunday: WorkSafeBC plans to conduct random COVID-19 safety inspections

Bars, restaurants and pubs have been warned not to offer special promotions or ticketed events

NFL rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool spoke with the Langley Advance Times on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 to talk about his rookie season, plans for the offseason, and his predictions for the Super Bowl. (screen shot)
NFL rookie Chase Claypool returns home to B.C., talks offseason plans and Super Bowl predictions

Super Bowl is Sunday Feb. 7

Divers use the new descent/ascent line attached to the migrant ship wreck at China Creek Marina. (PHOTO COURTESY BRENDA ROSZMANN)
Divers hope to make a lasting mark on the Alberni Inlet

New marker buoy acts as a beacon for divers and boaters alike marking scuttled immigrant ship

Bob Joseph the bestselling author of ‘21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act’ has been an enabler for discourses about the Indian Act, since his 2015 blog post about the legislation went viral. (Courtesy of Vancouver Island Regional Library)
Bob Joseph: Why the Indian Act must go and Canada will be better for it

B.C. author explores the paradox of why it’s so difficult to let the act go and why it has to happen

A paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre holds a swab used for the COVID-19 test moments before conducting a test with it on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
B.C. now has 28 cases of the U.K. and South African COVID-19 variants

Dr. Henry admits to being ‘very concerned’ after seeing the variant’s transmission speed worldwide

Most Read