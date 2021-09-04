Saanich Fair return yields family fun, agriculture education

Although scaled-back compared to previous years, the fun-filled weekend brightens the community

Lacee Sluggett of Sluggett Farms is thrilled to be back at the Saanich Fairgrounds for another year of festivities. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

The Saanich Fair returned to Greater Victoria this year in a scaled-back version of what the traditional event normally looks like.

The festivities run all Labour Day long weekend — featuring rides, games, horse shows, food trucks, a blacksmith booth, and farm animals galore.

Residents and visitors alike can expect a full weekend of fun and enjoyment — as well as immersive education about agriculture and what life on a farm looks like.

Located in Central Saanich, the fair is the largest of its kind on Vancouver Island and has been a staple in the community for more than 150 years.

Head down to Saanich Fairgrounds for a fun-filled day and for more information visit saanichfair.ca

