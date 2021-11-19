Greyson Thickens holds a life-sized Pokemon card designed by Help Fill a Dream and Country Grocer at Eurosa Farms – where it was announced he and his family will be going on an all-expenses-paid trip to Japan. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Greyson Thickens holds a life-sized Pokemon card designed by Help Fill a Dream and Country Grocer at Eurosa Farms – where it was announced he and his family will be going on an all-expenses-paid trip to Japan. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Saanich farm hosts dream trip announcement for young artist

Child with Type-1 diabetes and an affinity for Japan to travel there with his family

Help Fill A Dream, Country Grocer and Eurosa Farms in Saanich partnered to host an exciting dream announcement for a local boy with Type 1 diabetes.

Greyson Thickens, 11, is a talented anime artist with a love of Japan who received support in the past from Help Fill A Dream for his diabetic pump and sensors. The charity is stepping in once again to fulfill his dream of traveling to Japan.

Thickens, taken aback by the thrilling news, said he’s excited to visit since his own art is inspired by Japanese artistry and anime. “I just really love the culture there.”

Help Fill A Dream executive director Craig Smith said much has changed for community members in the last two years, but some things haven’t.

“Kids are still getting sick, being diagnosed, and in need of support. We simply could not support the number of Island families that we do each year without the generosity of such incredible community partners like Country Grocer,” he said.

Country Grocer and Help Fill A Dream partner regularly to address the needs of families whose lives have suddenly changed due to an unforeseen medical condition or health challenge.

To learn more, visit helpfilladream.com/.

ALSO READ: Runner tackling 35-hour challenge at Saanich’s Mt. Work for Help Fill a Dream

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Charity and DonationsGreater Victoria

Previous story
VicPD searching for missing man Joel Schacter
Next story
Attempt to delay closure of Royal B.C. Museum galleries defeated by Victoria council

Just Posted

Dylan Tucker and Julian Sale of Motorize EV have fun in front of a Tesla Model 3 on their View Royal Lot. Sale said the uncertainty around gas availability in the aftermath of damaging floods has led to a surge in electric vehicle interest in Greater Victoria. (Photo Courtesy of Julian Sale)
Greater Victoria fuel shortages supercharge EV interest

West Shore gas stations and those around the region saw a rush of customers Nov. 17 and 18 as residents feared a shortage following a partial closure of the Malahat. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Panic buying in Greater Victoria affects gas availability more than gaps in supply chain

Chilliwack Search and Rescue helping evacuate those stranded from the flooding in the Fraser Valley on Nov. 18, 2021. (Chilliwack SAR photo)
B.C. orders ration on gas in southwest; restricts travel on flood-ravaged highways

Old Town will be one of several displays removed from the Royal BC Museum on Jan. 2 when it closes its third-floor galleries. (Black Press Media file photo)
Attempt to delay closure of Royal B.C. Museum galleries defeated by Victoria council