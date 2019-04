Fire claimed an outbuilding near Durrance Lake Tuesday morning.

Willis Point and Saanich fire departments were called to a studio fire mid-morning on April 9 for a blaze that claimed one building.

More to come…

Saanich Fire Department on scene of an out building fire near Durrance Lake. #yyj #saanich pic.twitter.com/L8VQfEcmnz — Saanich News (@saanichnews) April 9, 2019



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter