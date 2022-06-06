Saanich fire crew tends to burning vehicle on Pat Bay Highway

Motorists advised to use caution travelling on Hwy. 17 through area

A small car is fully engulfed in flames Monday afternoon on the Pat Bay Highway southbound, just past Haliburton Road. (Saanich Fire Department/Twitter)

Southbound traffic on the Pat Bay Highway has been slowed as Saanich firefighters deal with a vehicle fire north of the Royal Oak Drive overpass.

A passing motorist called just before 3 p.m. Monday (June 6) to say a small car was surrounded in smoke at the front end, and a Saanich fire truck was nearby, with crew members working on dousing the blaze.

No word on whether any occupants in the vehicle were injured in the fire.

Southbound motorists are advised to use caution through the area.

More to come.

Beware of a vehicle fire on the #PatBayHighway

In the southbound lane south of Halliburton road.

Fire crews are still on scene. This will affect #YYJTraffic. pic.twitter.com/HE0Ddpmj8N — Saanich Fire Department (@SaanichFire) June 6, 2022

