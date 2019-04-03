The Saanich Fire Department is mopping up after an earlier fire at the corner Gorge Road West and Adelaide Avenue. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Saanich fire crews extinguish blaze at Gorge and Adelaide

Shed fire believed to be started by old refrigerator

The Saanich Fire Department is mopping up after an earlier fire at the corner Gorge Road West and Adelaide Avenue.

Saanich firefighters were called to the scene for a shed fire Wednesday morning.

Capt. Aaron Charlton said the fire was out within a matter of minutes. Four teams initially responded to the call, as the shed was attached to a home.

At this stage in the investigation, crews believe the cause of the fire to be electrical, due to an old refrigerator inside the shed.

No one was injured.

More to come.

