Saanich fire crews extinguish blaze at Gorge and Adelaide

The Saanich Fire Department is mopping up after an earlier fire at the corner Gorge Road West and Adelaide Avenue.
Saanich firefighters were called to the scene for a shed fire Wednesday morning.
Crews are packing up after putting out a shed fire on the corner of Gorge and Adelaide @Local967 @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/fZBwkCvjQW
— kendra crighton (@kendracrighton) April 3, 2019
Capt. Aaron Charlton said the fire was out within a matter of minutes. Four teams initially responded to the call, as the shed was attached to a home.
At this stage in the investigation, crews believe the cause of the fire to be electrical, due to an old refrigerator inside the shed.
No one was injured.
More to come.