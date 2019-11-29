The Saanich Fire Department has made several changes in order to make their operations more environmentally friendly. (Dan Wood/Twitter)

Saanich Fire Department leans into green technology

‘The next generation of fire station’ is on the horizon, says Saanich deputy fire chief

Red may be the colour of choice for most fire stations, but in Saanich, the stations are going green.

The Saanich Fire Department has made several changes in order to make their operations more environmentally friendly.

Deputy Fire Chief Dan Wood tweeted about the department’s switch to greener technology to share with the rest of Canada.

One of the changes included equipping the gas-powered fire trucks with anti-idling technology. When the truck is on, but not using the water pump, the main engine shuts off and a smaller engine kicks on to power a generator that keeps the lights flashing, the communication devices online and the heat on.

This technology is about four years old and helps to saves about 75 per cent of the energy typically used to run an idling fire truck engine, Wood explained.

READ ALSO: Electric vehicle businesses can use free public charging stations

The department also chose to swap the gas-powered small vehicle fleet for electric cars. Some units such as Fire Prevention use the cars to get around Saanich for educational demonstrations and smoke alarm testing, among other things. Now, they’ll plug in at the end of the day instead of gassing up.

The fire department also opted for battery powered and electric rescue and firefighting equipment, Wood noted. For example, the gas-powered hydraulic cutter – also known as the “jaws of life” – has been swapped for an electric version. Wood pointed out that the tools have the same strength and power, but they’re not creating emissions.

He emphasized that switching to renewable energy and environmentally friendly tools is an “easy decision to make” and worth the “marginally higher” price tag.

READ ALSO: EXCLUSIVE: West Shore seniors forced to relocate, no hospice care

“We’re looking to be good citizens,” said Wood, noting that the fire department is trying to do its part in helping the District of Saanich reach it’s climate goals and lower emissions.

Saanich’s Fire Station #2 is set to be redeveloped in the next few years and it will be fully electric. Wood pointed out the goal is for it to be net zero when it comes to electricity as solar panels on the roof will replace what the station uses.

Wood also noted that fully electric fire trucks are likely only about five years away.

“The next generation of fire station” is on the horizon in Saanich.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Previous story
First Nation elder’s trial accusing B.C. Mountie of excessive force begins
Next story
London police shoot suspect dead after ‘terrorist’ stabbings

Just Posted

Electric vehicle businesses can use free public charging stations

Victoria currently has no policies in place to separate pleasure versus business vehicles

Roving flock of turkeys creates havoc in Mill Bay

Poultry may have come from Shawnigan Lake

Saanich Fire Department leans into green technology

‘The next generation of fire station’ is on the horizon, says Saanich deputy fire chief

West Shore RCMP seek suspect after tool theft at Colwood gas station

Tool bag swiped Nov. 21 at Petro Canada gas station

Port Renfrew’s salmon hatchery enters a new era

Community support is critical to a quiet but efficient operation

VIDEO: Shoppers head out Black Friday instead of Boxing Day in search of holiday gifts

Interac Corp. recorded four-per-cent jumps in debit transactions on Black Friday for the past three years

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Nov. 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have snow tires on your vehicle?

Those hoping for a bit longer reprieve from the winter weather that… Continue reading

B.C. Indigenous rights overhaul first job of 2020, John Horgan says

Premier speaks to Assembly of First Nations in Ottawa next week

B.C. Conservative MP Ed Fast declines critic role, cites Scheer’s leadership

Longtime local MP said Conservative leader was entitled to team that ‘fully supports his leadership’

Feds post $5.8B deficit in first half of 2019-20 fiscal year

Compare that to a surplus of $1.2 billion in the same period last year

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at Nanaimo schools after threat

Police presence remains at Dover Bay, Nanaimo District Secondary School and McGirr Elementary

There were 96,000 crashes in B.C. parking lots in 2018, ICBC says

ICBC is asking drivers to prioritize safety over finding the perfect parking spot while shopping for holidays

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters resigns after racial slur allegations

Dismissal comes after former NHL player Akim Aliu tweeted Monday night that he had a racial slur directed his way

Most Read