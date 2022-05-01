Saanich Fire Department offers tips ahead of Emergency Preparedness Week

Take time between May 1 and 7 to learn about potential disasters, department says

Saanich residents are encouraged to create or rehearse emergency strategies to ensure their safety in the event of a community crisis, during Emergency Preparedness Week, May 1 to 7.

Having a plan to meet the needs of your household in the event of an emergency is easier than most think, District of Saanich Deputy Fire Chief Brock Henson said in a release. “We want to remind people that they are the expert on their family’s preparedness. Every household is unique, and community resilience starts with individuals and families.”

This year’s theme, Be Ready for Anything, further encourages residents to understand the range of natural disasters that could occur in Saanich and throughout Greater Victoria. They include tsunamis, earthquakes and landslides among others, each of which can present unique challenges for first responders and emergency aid.

Emergency Preparedness Week starts May 1! Start simple, start now – Place one item for your grab & go bag on the kitchen counter – like a toilet paper roll. Add another item every day. When the pile gets too big, put it in a bag and keep adding to it! 🧻#Saanich #Prepare https://t.co/MqAaUEz3pO — Saanich Emergency Program (@SaanichEP) April 27, 2022

The district recommends having enough provisions and necessary supplies to be self-sufficient for a minimum of seven days. To achieve this, the district recommends starting today and adding supplies, no matter how gradually. One item for a grab-and-go bag, such as a canned meal or roll of toilet paper, can be placed on the kitchen counter every day and moved to a bag only when the pile gets too big.

Building your kit in advance can reduce the strain of panic buying on Saanich’s supply chain in the event of an emergency, as well.

For more preparedness tips and Emergency Preparedness Week programming, visit saanich.ca/prepare.

