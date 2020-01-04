UPDATED: Saanich fire crews quickly contain ‘challenging’ morning fire on Douglas Street

No injuries have been reported, building was unoccupied

A fire broke out behind the Coast Appliances in Saanich early on Saturday morning. (Saanich Fire Department/Twitter)

The Saanich Fire Department was called to a fire that broke out in the Island Outfitters on Douglas Street on Saturday morning.

Roads are closed in the area. Please find alternative routes. #yyjtraffic https://t.co/dxJp9OA19s — Saanich PD Reserves (@SaanichPD_RCsts) January 4, 2020

Crews began working on the structure fire near the intersection of Douglas Street and Cloverdale Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

There were 17 firefighters and several chief officers working on the fire, said Deputy Fire Chief Frank Macdonald.

Nice work A Platoon. pic.twitter.com/AAmWzyF5Fb — Robert Heppell (@HeppellRobert) January 4, 2020

He noted that the fire started in the exterior of the commercial building making it a challenge to contain as the location is difficult to access. However, by 8 a.m. crews had gotten the fire under control and the building was being ventilated.

READ ALSO: VicPD says downtown robbery, kidnapping attempts not connected

Macdonald pointed out that crews were able to prevent the fire from extending inside the building but there was smoke and heat damage. The building was believed to be empty at the time and no injuries have been reported.

Investigators and police are still on scene working to determine the cause of the fire, he said.

Douglas Street and Cloverdale Avenue are closed to traffic in the area while crews work. Saanich police are asking drivers to find alternate routes.

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com