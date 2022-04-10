Saanich fire dispatch shares 9-1-1 tips for awareness week in B.C.

Fire chief reminds residents that dispatchers are available 24/7 for service

In recognition of Emergency Service Dispatcher and 9-1-1 Awareness Week April 10 to 16, the Saanich Fire Department is acknowledging the service of its dispatchers. (Photo courtesy of Saanich Fire Department)

Saanich Fire Department is sharing tips with residents for making an efficient 9-1-1 call, as it and others around the province mark emergency service dispatcher and 9-1-1 awareness week, April 10 to 16.

This year dispatchers are emphasizing the importance of knowing two parts to one’s address – the house number and the street name. Knowing the exact location of an emergency is very important to leading responders to the scene.

To ensure that residents’ calls are as efficient as possible, dispatchers recommend that callers stay on the line and do not hang up until the dispatcher says to do so.

Parents are also asked to teach their kids that 9-1-1 is to be used for emergencies only. Unintentional dials do happen – when they do, dispatchers ask that callers stay on the line.

“This is a very important week in our industry as we recognize the valuable work our dispatchers do in ensuring responder and public safety,” Saanich Fire Chief Michael Burgess said in a release. “We want to remind people that our professional dispatchers are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year supporting the communities they serve.”

In 2021, Saanich Fire Dispatch welcomed 15 regional departments to its service.

“Our regional approach to fire dispatch services is a great example of how, by working together, we are providing cost-effective service delivery and supporting a shared approach, to enable access to dispatch technology and support systems to our partners.”

Along with the legislature and B.C. Place Stadium, Saanich Municipal Hall will light up in red and blue on Tuesday (April 12).

