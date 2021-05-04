Residents need to be equipped to sustain themselves and their families for about seven days after an emergency. (Black Press Media file photo)

Residents need to be equipped to sustain themselves and their families for about seven days after an emergency. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich fire, emergency program share household tips for crisis preparation

Residents encouraged to get ready for Emergency Preparedness Week

With Emergency Preparedness Week around the corner, the Saanich Fire Department and Emergency Program are sharing tips to help residents plan ahead and get ready for any major crises.

The theme of national Emergency Preparedness Week 2021, May 2 to 8, is Be Ready for Anything. The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that large-scale emergencies can happen at any time with a widespread impact so “having a plan to meet your household’s needs in an emergency is important and is often easier than we think,” said Deputy Fire Chief Frank Macdonald. “Community resilience starts with individuals and families.”

Saanich recommends planning to be self-sufficient for at least a week after an emergency – this means having food, water and all other necessities, from medication and cell phone chargers to pet food and a manual can opener on hand and ready to grab quickly.

The Saanich Emergency Program suggests putting together a household emergency kit and accessing it regularly so you’re aware of what’s inside and can make sure nothing’s expired. While grocery shopping, grab an extra can of something your household enjoys and put it into the kit to build up a week’s supply of food. Including foods that your family regularly eats can make a stressful situation easier and preparing your kit ahead of time can help avoid panic buying.

The District of Saanich YouTube channel also has video guides for everything from starting an emergency kit to building a dry toilet.

The 26 Weeks to Preparedness campaign also kicked off May 2 with weekly tips shared on Twitter and ends with The Great BC ShakeOut on Oct. 21.

For more tips, go to saanich.ca/prepare.

District of SaanichEmergency Preparedness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Large events ‘not likely’ to happen in B.C. this year, even as vaccine rollout speeds up: Henry
Next story
Fairy Creek protesters add province to legal appeal

Just Posted

Central Saanich council has issued a temporary order against the demolition of the Brentwood Anglican Chapel building at 788 Sea Drive. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Central Saanich temporarily saves historic chapel from demolition

Temporary protection order for Brentwood Anglican Chapel building valid for 60 days

Protesters have formally named the province as a third party in their appeal of the injunction granted against their blockade at Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)
Fairy Creek protesters add province to legal appeal

The government is where the quarrel lies, so it needs to be involved defendants say

Residents need to be equipped to sustain themselves and their families for about seven days after an emergency. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich fire, emergency program share household tips for crisis preparation

Residents encouraged to get ready for Emergency Preparedness Week

The buildings commonly known as the White Barn (front) and the Hay Barn, still standing May 3, are slated to come down from the former Woodwynn Farms site in Central Saanich now under ownership of the Tsartlip Nation. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)
Central Saanich issues demolition permits for two historic Woodwynn farm buildings

Councillors approved the demolition of the iconic White Barn and Hay Barn

Greater Victoria residents are encouraged to build their own emergency kits and store them in an area of their home that’s easy to get to. (Black Press Media file photo)
Scavenger hunt challenges Esquimalt, Oak Bay residents to build emergency kits

Emergency Preparedness Week runs to May 8

Individual pods at the new Russell Street shelter. (Grant McKenzie/Our Place)
VIDEO: First 30 campers move into Victoria transitional shelter

Russell Street Transitional Shelter opened Monday to those moving out of city parks

An emergency alert message on an iPhone is pictured in Carleton Place, Ont., on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C. emergency alert test set for May 5

Cell phones, radios and televisions may receive a test message at 1:55 p.m.

FILE – The Phillips Backyard Weekender music festival drew large crowds to downtown Victoria in July 2017. (Facebook )
Large events ‘not likely’ to happen in B.C. this year, even as vaccine rollout speeds up: Henry

Smaller, distanced events could happen outdoors

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
Got a pharmacy shot? Don’t try to double up on COVID-19 vaccines

AstraZeneca rollout overlaps with B.C.’s age-based program

Dr. Bonnie Henry B.C.’s provincial health officer, updates the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection, hospitalization decline continues

2,174 new cases identified over weekend, 15 more deaths

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue members on Saturday, May 1, as they conducted their search for a 79-year-old Parksville man. The man was found within two-and-a-half hours, thanks to the Project Lifesaver transmitter bracelet he was wearing. (ASAR Twitter photo)
Search and Rescue finds lost Parksville man, 79, thanks to radio bracelet

Man was found walking along Highway 19

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda Gates look toward each other and smile while being interviewed in Kirkland, Wash. The George W. Bush Presidential Center is honoring the Gates with its annual award for those who work to improve the lives of others. Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush on Thursday, April 11, will present the Gates with the George W. Bush Medal for Distinguished Leadership. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years of marriage

Couple have three children together

Zopkios Brake Check on the Coquihalla Highway (Highway 5) in British Columbia. Truck driver Roy McCormack was seen entering the brake check with smoking brakes on Aug. 5, 2016, just before a multi-vehicle crash further down the road, but he was acquitted of criminal negligence by a judge in BC Supreme Court in Chilliwack on May 3, 2021. (GoogleMaps)
Truck driver acquitted of criminal negligence in 2016 multi-vehicle Coquihalla crash

Judge finds Roy McCormack’s actions or inactions did not meet the threshold of criminal negligence

Passengers from New Delhi wait in long lines for transportation to their quarantine hotels at Pearson Airport in Toronto on Friday April 23, 2021. More than 5,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 after flying back to Canada since mandatory quarantine hotels began in late February.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
More than 5,000 international air travellers positive for COVID-19 since February

40% of those people were infected with one of the three variants of concern Canada is tracking

Most Read