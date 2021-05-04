Saanich fire, emergency program share household tips for crisis preparation

Residents need to be equipped to sustain themselves and their families for about seven days after an emergency. (Black Press Media file photo)

With Emergency Preparedness Week around the corner, the Saanich Fire Department and Emergency Program are sharing tips to help residents plan ahead and get ready for any major crises.

The theme of national Emergency Preparedness Week 2021, May 2 to 8, is Be Ready for Anything. The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that large-scale emergencies can happen at any time with a widespread impact so “having a plan to meet your household’s needs in an emergency is important and is often easier than we think,” said Deputy Fire Chief Frank Macdonald. “Community resilience starts with individuals and families.”

Saanich recommends planning to be self-sufficient for at least a week after an emergency – this means having food, water and all other necessities, from medication and cell phone chargers to pet food and a manual can opener on hand and ready to grab quickly.

The Saanich Emergency Program suggests putting together a household emergency kit and accessing it regularly so you’re aware of what’s inside and can make sure nothing’s expired. While grocery shopping, grab an extra can of something your household enjoys and put it into the kit to build up a week’s supply of food. Including foods that your family regularly eats can make a stressful situation easier and preparing your kit ahead of time can help avoid panic buying.

The District of Saanich YouTube channel also has video guides for everything from starting an emergency kit to building a dry toilet.

The 26 Weeks to Preparedness campaign also kicked off May 2 with weekly tips shared on Twitter and ends with The Great BC ShakeOut on Oct. 21.

For more tips, go to saanich.ca/prepare.

