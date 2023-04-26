Saanich fire tackles significant structure fire near Elk Lake

Witnesses reported explosions as plumes of smoke as Saanich Fire Department battled a “significant structure fire” on Elk Lake Road Tuesday afternoon.
Saanich police handled traffic while the fire department tackled the fire in the 4800-block of Elk Lake Road on April 25 shortly after 4 p.m.
More to come…
Crews are battling a significant structure fire with involved exposures in the 4800 block of Elk Road. Please avoid the area of Interurban and West Saanich Road. bh
— Saanich Fire Department (@SaanichFire) April 25, 2023
@van_reeuwyk
christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
