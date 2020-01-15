The Saanich Fire Department doesn’t get snow days, says Deputy Fire Chief Dan Wood after a firetruck got stuck in West Saanich on Wednesday morning. (Dan Wood/Twitter)

Saanich firetruck gets stuck in snow for two hours

Truck was stuck sideways on narrow street in Saanich west

Members of the Saanich Fire Department spent Wednesday morning getting a firetruck unstuck.

Emergency crews responded to a medical call in the 3900-block of Helen Road in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Around 2 a.m. the firetruck got stuck while attempting to leave the area.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Greater Victoria hit by third round of snowfall overnight

Deputy Chief Dan Wood explained that the road is narrow and was unplowed. A car came down behind the emergency vehicles resulting in the firetruck getting stuck sideways.

Firefighters worked until 4 a.m. to get the truck unstuck. Upon getting the truck free, crews noticed there was minor damage to the truck’s bumper – but “that’s what firetrucks are for,” Wood said.

Crews were lucky that they had the right equipment to get themselves unstuck, he noted.

Wood emphasized that whether or not the roads are plowed, emergency crews – police, fire and paramedics – still need to get around the region. It’s best to drive slow, pull over to let emergency vehicles pass or stay off the roads entirely, he noted.

READ ALSO: Victoria snowfall breaks 49-year-old record; wind warnings in effect

Wood commended Totem Towing and Peninsula Towing as the companies have been prioritizing the emergency vehicles that get stuck on unplowed roads throughout Greater Victoria.

He also pointed out that while the firetrucks’ tires are equipped with chains, the trucks cannot slow down on hills the way people seem to think they can.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. First Nation calls probe into arrest of Indigenous man at bank ‘woefully inadequate’
Next story
VicPD ask public to help locate teen missing since Monday

Just Posted

VicPD reminds drivers they have legal obligations when it comes to collisions

No spike in 911 calls to Victoria Police due to snow

VicPD ask public to help locate teen missing since Monday

Lia Barker, 14, has red, pink, blond hair

Saanich firetruck gets stuck in snow for two hours

Truck was stuck sideways on narrow street in Saanich west

PHOTOS: Greater Victoria hit by third round of snowfall overnight

Journalists, readers send in photos from all the frozen corners of the region

Victoria snowfall breaks 49-year-old record; wind warnings in effect

Environment Canada says rain and high winds Wednesday afternoon could cause flooding, other problems

VIDEO: Ken Jennings wins Jeopardy! ‘Greatest of all Time’ title

Champ bested professional gambler James Holzhauer and TV host/actor Brad Rutter

POLL: Has the recent snow had an impact on your daily life?

Old Man Winter had Greater Victoria in his icy grip this week.… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. First Nation calls probe into arrest of Indigenous man at bank ‘woefully inadequate’

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter had been at a Bank of Montreal branch in Vancouver on Dec. 20

B.C.’s Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48 C

School buses cancelled, but classes open for kids in the Cariboo Chilcotin School District

Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

All 20 elected band councils along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route have signed benefits agreements

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

Coastal GasLink makes new request to meet with First Nation pipeline opponents

President writes letter following Premier John Horgan’s comments on law needing to be followed

Most Read