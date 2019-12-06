Saanich garbage collection days to change in 2020

Check District of Saanich website to look up new collection day

Garbage collection days will change in Saanich come the new year.

Garbage and organic waste are collected every two weeks in Saanich. Residents are asked to look up the garbage collection calendar specific to their address on the District’s website or by dowloading the GreenerGarbage app on a smartphone and searching “Saanich GreenerGarbage” in the app store.

Saanich residents can also set reminders to ensure they have their garbage and green waste out on the curb by 7 a.m. on garbage days so they never miss a pickup.

Reminders can be set online through the webpage or through the app and are delivered by email, Twitter, voicemail or text.

