Saanich gathers public input on garden suite regulations

Open houses are set for May 4, 7, 9 and 16 across the District of Saanich

Following a series of sessions to gather input on garden suites, the District of Saanich is now seeking feedback on the proposed regulatory framework that would permit garden suites in the community.

“Looking at ways to increase housing options is a key priority for Saanich,” said Mayor Fred Haynes. “We know that finding suitable rental housing, options to house extended family members, or opportunities to downsize and age in place can be very challenging. This is why we’re working to develop guidelines for garden suites in an effort to help bridge the gap.”

RELATED: Saanich closes wallet for additional garden suite study

Staff will use the feedback gathered from the open houses and online survey to revise the proposed regulations to present to council.

Open houses will be held Saturday, May 4 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Cedar Hill Recreation Centre (3220 Cedar Hill Rd.); Tuesday, May 7 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Greek Community Centre (4648 Elk Lake Drive); Thursday, May 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Pearkes Recreation Centre (3100 Tillicum Rd.) and Thursday, May 16 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at Gordon Head Recreation Centre (4100 Lambrick Way).

A virtual open house and online survey will be available at saanich.ca/gardensuites.

