Saanich greenlights 97-unit seniors’ housing complex

A rendering shows the Linwood Avenue entrance of a 97-unit seniors’ complex coming to Saanich. (Image by ZGF Architects Inc.)

A seniors’ housing complex with 97 units has been approved by Saanich.

After several years of planning, council unanimously approved a rezoning request for the four-storey development proposed for 3200 Linwood Ave. on June 16. The complex, owned by Baptist Housing Society, will replace Linwood Court, an existing 29-suite walk-up.

The development was first proposed in 2016 but work was paused and a revised proposal was submitted to the District in 2018.

READ ALSO: New Saanich development provides options for people struggling to find housing

Council greenlit the proposal because there is a “high demand for seniors’ housing in the region,” Coun. Ned Taylor told Black Press Media. He feels the housing complex will have a positive impact on the community as it will bring “much-needed affordable housing in an area that makes sense.” He noted the development fits the neighbourhood and residents will be able to access transit and walk to nearby businesses with ease.

The complex – located along the border of Saanich and Victoria near Mayfair Shopping Centre – will include more than 50 parking spaces, various patios and balconies, a shared laundry facility and a guest suite for family and friends of residents.

Taylor added the project is expected to help boost the economic recovery of the region. The financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have been felt around the world and Taylor noted the seniors’ housing complex will create jobs during construction and, once residents move in, bring business to nearby shops and restaurants.

READ ALSO: Saanich council consents to CRD borrowing $10M extra for Regional Housing First Program

According to a report submitted to council in February, BC Housing has committed to purchasing $11,000,000 worth of suites – about one-third of the units – through the Provincial Rental Housing Corporation. In an email to the District in April, the architect explained BC Housing-owned suites would be rented at a reduced rate – about $830 per month – and the rest would be rented for between $1,100 t0 $1,450 per month depending on size.

According to the architect, existing residents of Linwood Court have been made aware of the development and they’ll be required to move during construction. According to the report, 19 residents have been moved to other Baptist Housing properties and the rest will be given four months’ notice with the last month being rent-free. These residents will be invited to return when construction is complete.

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of Saanichseniors housing