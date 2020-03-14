Save-On-Foods alerts Saanich customers that a comprehensive COVID-19 plan has been implemented. (Devon Bidal/ News Staff)

Saanich grocers prepare staff for COVID-19

A concerned citizen’s questions get answered

One concerned resident worries whether Saanich businesses are doing enough to train staff on the prevention of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) from spreading.

Mary Kelly is concerned over the potential spread of the virus in her neighbourhood.

Kelly believes that Saanich’s large elderly population needs to be considered among service providers.

ALSO READ: Saanich amps up to Emergency Operations Centre level two amid COVID-19

The District of Saanich has taken proactive steps towards COVID-19. On March 10, the District amped up its Emergency Operations Communication as staff await direction from the province. As health officials and the province continue to inform the public on developments in the pandemic, Saanich’s local shops are following in the footsteps of the District and proactively implementing procedures to protect customers and staff.

Local grocer Pepper’s Foods has created material to distribute to staff on proper procedures to prevent the spread of the virus. Among the usual instructions for staff to stay home if they feel ill, the procedures also include instruction on wiping PIN pads between purchases, hand sensitization after cash handling, to disinfect any area at the cash register where product may be placed and to not allow customers to place their reusable bags on the cash register belt. The statement given to Pepper’s Food staff reads, “The transmission rate of the virus remains low on Vancouver Island. Our goal is to first and foremost keep our staff and customers healthy.”

ALSO READ: Baby boy among the latest COVID-19 cases, as Canadian cases rise to almost 150

Save-On-Foods has released a statement to their customers that the company developed a comprehensive plan to address COVID-19 concerns as well as possible consequences that could arise is the virus situation were to escalate. The company has also set up a task force lead by their health professionals in the pharmacy division. The statements comes after the grocery chain received an increasing number in inquiries regarding the steps it is making toward business preparedness and the safety of their team members and customers.

