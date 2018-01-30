Saanich grocery store employees file suit against alleged ‘peeping tom’

Claim alleges images taken in employee washroom shared on internet

Two former employees of a popular Saanich grocery store have filed a class action suit over illicit images of themselves that were allegedly taken in an employee washroom and shared over the internet.

The claim alleges that images were taken by a former employee at the Red Barn location at Mattick’s (in Cordova Bay), who set up a video camera in a washroom at various times between 2009 and 2014. The claim also alleges there are at least six more victims.

It wasn’t until 2016 that one of the plaintiffs was approached by Saanich Police and shown images of herself on a Russian-based porn site (including her name in caption), that she learned she was a victim of the alleged behaviour, said a release to media.

“In January of 2016 we started the investigation into a voyeurism complaint regarding a grocery store employee in Saanich,” said Saanich Police Sgt. Jereme Leslie. “We had a complainant come forward stating they had found images of them self online, that’s how we began the investigation, and through that process we were able to identify and speak to nine potential victims.”

Saanich Police executed search warrants of the alleged suspect and gathered evidence from those search warrants which led to an arrest. However, charges against the suspect have not been sworn and Leslie is unsure when those will come in.

“Saanich Police is satisfied that we’ve identified and contacted the potential victims but the investigation is still ongoing.” Leslie said. “They can be very complicated in these types of cases, long in nature, with a lot of information to sort through.”

The first plaintiffs in the claim worked there between 2012 and 2014 and second between 2007 and 2012, while the alleged suspect worked there from 2009 2014.

The second plaintiff alleged that in February of 2016 members of the Saanich Police made her aware of images on the internet that included a picture from her Facebook page, her identity and explicit photos taken from the Red Barn washroom.

The alleged defendant has not worked at Red Barn since sometime between 2014 and 2016.

In all, the claim seeks damages to compensate for the emotional and physical harm, in an amount to be assessed by the court.

Previous story
Ontario gymnastics coach accused of sexual misconduct also coached in B.C., group says

Just Posted

Saanich approves Cordova Bay Plaza proposal

Re-development of Cordova Bay Plaza passes 8-1

Saanich grocery store employees file suit against alleged ‘peeping tom’

Claim alleges images taken in employee washroom shared on internet

More rain on the way for Sooke, flooding likely

Sand bags available for homeowners at District of Sooke Public Works Yard

Target reopening time for Johnson Street Bridge remains 5 p.m. today

Commuters to Esquimalt, Victoria West and West Shore advised to plan alternate route to be safe

Prince to move into Victoria castle

Once Upon a Prince now filming in Victoria, Colwood, Oak Bay

Prince to move into Victoria castle

Once Upon a Prince now filming in Victoria, Colwood, Oak Bay

Ontario gymnastics coach accused of sexual misconduct also coached in B.C., group says

Scott McFarlane charged after allegedly sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl

Shaw offers severance packages to thousands of employees

The company is looking to scale down due to changing consumer trends

New Brunswick running 11th straight deficit and increasing net debt

The Fraser Institute said it’s time New Brunswick cuts spending and starts to address the net debt.

Province proposes more regulations for oil transport, spill response

Government looks to increase restrictions on diluted bitumen transportation by pipeline or rail

Halifax council debates immediate removal of Edward Cornwallis statue

Days after Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq chiefs called for the statue to be taken down, councillors debate city’s controversial founder

Governor orders criminal probe of Texas gymnastics ranch

Greg Abbott has ordered a criminal investigation into claims that former doctor Larry Nassar abused some of his victims at the Texas ranch that was the training ground for U.S. women’s gymnastics

BCHL Today: Powell River Kings fire coach/GM Kent Lewis

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

PHOTOS: Residents rescued from flooded Parksville RV park

The rescue operation began Sunday night and lasted into Monday morning

Most Read