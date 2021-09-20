SAANICH–GULF ISLANDS: Voters head to the polls

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

Polls open at 7 a.m. in the Saanich–Gulf Islands riding with a new federal government expected to be named Monday night in Canada’s 44th federal election.

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, Annamie Paul’s Greens, Yves-François Blanchet’s Bloc Quebecois and Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada.

Who is running in Saanich–Gulf Islands?

Elizabeth May, Green

David Busch, Conservative

Sabina Singh, NDP

Sherri Moore-Arbour, Liberal

David Hilderman, People’s Party of Canada

Dock Currie, Communist Party of Canada

Polls in Greater Victoria close at 7 p.m.

9:30 a.m. – Polling stations for the Saanich–Gulf Islands riding, including the one at Deep Cove Elementary School in North Saanich pictured below, have been open since 7 a.m. Locations are off to a slow start, which means now is a great time to cast your vote if you want to avoid lines.

#Election2021 Voting locations across riding of Saanich Gulf Islands including the one at Deep Cove Elementary School in North Saanich are open pic.twitter.com/HcJyfkRyEM — Peninsula News (@PeninsulaNews) September 20, 2021

Where you can vote:

To find out your local poll location, visit the Elections Canada website and type in your street address. Alternatively, Canadians can look at your voter registration card. Voters can only visit their specified polling location.

Elections Canada has warned that due to staffing shortages from the pandemic, some voters may experience a wait to cast their ballot.

Masks are mandatory in polling locations, but proof of vaccine is not required.

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions such as what kind of identification to bring, click here.

