SAANICH–GULF ISLANDS: Green Party’s May jumps to early lead

6 candidates face off for your vote

Early results show the Green Party’s Elizabeth May in the lead for Saanich-Gulf Islands.

May, the incumbent MP has 42.5 per cent of the vote (524) followed Conservative David Busch with 22 per cent (271 votes). The other candidates include the NDP’s Sabina Singh (214 votes), the Liberals Sherri Moore-Arbour (196) People’s Party of Canada candidate David Hilderman (26), and Dock Currie with Communist Party of Canada (3).

Local polls closed at 7 p.m. At around 7:30 p.m. May arrived in Victoria, where the party is hosting an election evening event at the headquarter of Green candidate Nick Loughton.

Nationally, the Liberals are ahead in 142 seats and are projected to hold the most seats when the final counting is finished.

Officials will begin counting mail-in ballots on Tuesday.

The federal Liberals are projected to form the next government.

More to come.

