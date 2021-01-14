Suspect charged after Saanich homeowner stops bike theft

One person was arrested and charged

A Saanich resident wasn’t about to let their bike get stolen on Thursday morning.

Spotting a suspicous person outside their home, the homeowner called the police and then followed the individual at a distance, eventually confronting them and retrieving their bike without incident.

Saanich police arrested the suspect and have since charged them. Police do not recommend confronting criminals, but commended the resident for calling for help first. The resident was also able to provide police with a thorough description of the suspect.

